Google Maps cracks down on fake businesses and 5-star reviews with AI, blocks over 10,000 listings Scammers often list fake businesses on Google Maps to deceive unsuspecting individuals. Additionally, many businesses resort to purchasing fake five-star reviews. In response to these practices, Google is now implementing AI tools to combat such fraud.

Last year, we released a report detailing how Google is tackling fake reviews on Google Maps, a move that significantly impacted business profiles in India at that time. There are many fraudulent businesses listings on Google Maps that often impersonate unclaimed profiles to scam unsuspecting customers. Recently, Google published a blog post outlining new measures they've implemented to enhance the reliability of business information on Google Maps. The company is employing AI-based tools along with highly trained analysts to monitor business data effectively. They have already taken action against more than 10,000 listings and are pursuing legal action against multiple offenders.

Fake profile edits

According to information shared by Google, they have developed a new model with the assistance of their Gemini AI, designed to identify potentially dubious profile edits. For example, if a business changes its name from "Zoe’s Coffee House" to "Zoe’s Cafe," it won't be flagged as suspicious. However, if a business suddenly switches its category from "cafe" to "plumber," Google is likely to investigate and take appropriate action if deemed necessary. This year alone, the company has already blocked thousands of questionable edits to Business Profiles.

Fake 5-star reviews

In addition to monitoring business edits, Google is also cracking down on fake five-star reviews. Many businesses attempt to deceive customers and manipulate the system by purchasing fake five-star reviews from individuals who have never visited their establishments. Google's policies clearly prohibit such practices, and the company is now leveraging AI to spot this kind of dishonest behavior.

They will be reviewing reviews more frequently to detect new patterns of abuse, even months after initial postings. Moreover, they've rolled out alerts in the U.S., U.K., and India to inform customers when suspicious five-star reviews are removed under certain circumstances.

Last year, thanks to advanced machine learning algorithms, Google blocked or removed over 240 million reviews that violated their policies, with the majority taken down before they could be viewed. Additionally, they eliminated over 12 million fake Business Profiles.

ALSO READ: Trump tariffs: iPhone prices could soar to Rs 2 lakh amid fallout