Samsung confirms Galaxy M16 and M06 5G India launch, teases their design Samsung has revealed the design of the upcoming Galaxy M16 and M06 on its X handle. The company plans to launch these 5G smartphones soon in India.

Samsung is gearing up to launch two new smartphones in India: the Galaxy M16 and M06 5G, which will join the Samsung M Series lineup in the country. While the exact launch date has yet to be confirmed, the company has hinted at their arrival through posts on its X (formerly Twitter) account. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Samsung M16 and M06 5G smartphones.

Samsung M16, M06 5G India launch

Recent announcements from Samsung suggest that the Galaxy M16 5G and Galaxy M06 5G are set to hit the Indian market soon, as indicated in a recent post on X. Although the specific launch date hasn’t been revealed, a promotional banner on Amazon points to these devices being available for purchase through the platform.

Samsung M16, M06 5G design and specifications

In terms of design and specifications, recent promotional content has showcased the camera layouts for the Samsung Galaxy M16 5G and M06 5G. The Galaxy M16 5G will feature a vertical arrangement of three rear cameras nestled within a pill-shaped module. Two of the sensors will occupy a larger cutout, while the third will fit into a smaller slot, accompanied by a circular LED flash just outside the camera assembly—aligning with earlier leaked images of the device.

In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy M06 5G also boasts a vertical pill-shaped camera module, but this one houses two sensors. Positioned in the top left corner of the rear panel, this camera setup resembles that of the M16 5G and includes an adjacent LED flash.

Interestingly, the Samsung Galaxy M06 5G, bearing the model number SM-M166P, was previously spotted on Geekbench. This listing revealed that the device will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. It’s expected that the smartphone will run on Android 14, complemented by One UI 6.

