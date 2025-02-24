OnePlus 12R now available for Rs 18,000 for eligible users: Find out where to buy it The price of the 256GB variant of the OnePlus 12R has seen a significant reduction. Amazon is offering customers a fantastic opportunity to purchase this smartphone at a more affordable price.

If you're on the hunt for a mid-range smartphone packed with impressive features, you're in luck. OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 13R smartphone in January, marking the successor to last year’s OnePlus 12R. Just a month after the 13R release, the OnePlus 12R is now available at its lowest price ever. This smartphone boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and a robust 5,500mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging. Let’s dive into the current discount offers on the OnePlus 12R smartphone.

OnePlus 12R discount offers

At launch, the OnePlus 12R was priced at Rs 39,999 for the base model and Rs 42,999 for the 256GB variant. If you’re looking for ample storage and are interested in the 256GB version, now’s a perfect opportunity. Amazon is offering a fantastic 23 percent discount, bringing the price down to Rs 32,999. On top of that, you can snag an additional Rs 3,000 discount from your bank, which lowers the effective price to just Rs 29,999.

For those thinking of upgrading their current smartphone, Amazon is also offering an impressive exchange deal of up to Rs 22,800. This means you can further lower the price of the OnePlus 12R. For example, if you receive Rs 12,000 for your old device through the exchange, you’ll effectively pay only Rs 18,000. Keep in mind, though, that the actual exchange value will depend on the condition of your old phone.

OnePlus 12R specifications

The OnePlus 12R features a 6.78-inch 1.5K 10-bit AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, LTPO 4 technology, and HDR10+ support, all safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Operating on OxygenOS 14, based on Android 14, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. You can choose between 8GB and 16GB RAM options, along with storage choices of 128GB and 256GB. The device houses a 5,500mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC wired charging.

The rear camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor with autofocus and optical image stabilization (Sony IMX89), an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, there's a 16MP front-facing camera. The phone’s connectivity options include a USB 2.0 Type-C port, and it supports Dolby Atmos audio. In terms of dimensions, it measures 75.3mm in width, 8.8mm in thickness, and weighs 207g.

