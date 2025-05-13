Samsugn Galaxy S25 vs S25 Edge: What's the real difference? Special features you need to know Samsung Galaxy S25Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Samsung has finally launched its thinnest phone. Let’s explore how this new model differs from the Galaxy S25.

New Delhi:

Samsung has introduced its slimmest smartphone to date, featuring a sleek design and powerful capabilities, including its launch in India. Teased during the Galaxy Unpacked event in January, this new phone shares impressive specs with other models in the Galaxy S25 series. With a robust titanium body and a stunning 200MP camera, similar to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, it's worth exploring the advantages the S25 Edge has over the standard model. Let’s dive in.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Features Samsung Galaxy S25 Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Display 6.15 इंच, FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 6.7 इंच, FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Storage 12GB RAM + 128GB/256GB/512GB 12GB RAM + 256GB/512GB Battery 4000mAh, 25W Charging 3900mAh, 25W Charging OS Android 15, OneUI 7 Android 15, OneUI 7 AI Galaxy AI Galaxy AI Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2/ Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 Camera 50MP + 12MP + 10MP, 12MP Front 200MP + 12MP, 12MP Front IP Rating IP68 (Water and Dust proof) IP68 (Water and Dust proof)

Display

The Galaxy S25 Edge boasts a larger and superior display compared to the standard model. Both phones feature a 120Hz high refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 2600 nits, offering vibrant visuals. They come protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and include an in-display fingerprint sensor for added convenience.

Performance

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, both phones deliver top-notch performance, supported by 12GB of RAM and storage options of up to 512GB. Running on OneUI 7 based on Android 15, the S25 Edge houses a 3,900mAh battery, while the standard model is equipped with a slightly larger 4,000mAh battery. Both devices support 25W wired and wireless charging, ensuring quick power-ups.

Camera

One of the standout features of the Galaxy S25 Edge is its impressive 200MP camera, mirroring the flagship S25 Ultra's capabilities. It also includes a 12MP ultra-wide camera. In contrast, the standard model is equipped with three cameras: a 50MP primary lens accompanied by two 12MP and 10MP cameras, along with a 12MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Unique features

What sets the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge apart is its pro-grade titanium frame, while the standard model opts for an aluminum frame. Notably, the new phone measures just 5.8mm in thickness, making it the thinnest device the company has ever released. Furthermore, the camera module features a fresh design, further enhancing its appeal.

In summary, the Galaxy S25 Edge not only combines sleek aesthetics with cutting-edge technology but also offers features that elevate it above the standard S25 model.

ALSO READ: iPhone 15 available under Rs 25,000 on Flipkart's new Big Bachat Days sale