Redmi Note 14 gets huge price cut, now available for Rs 15,999: Where to buy The Redmi Note 14 has received another significant price drop. This mid-range smartphone is now available at a remarkably low cost.

New Delhi:

If you're in the market for an affordable smartphone, now is the perfect time to take advantage of a great deal. Amazon is currently offering a significant discount on the Redmi Note 14 smartphone. Launched in December of last year, this device features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary camera (with OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. Under the hood, it’s powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset. Below are the offer details for this appealing smartphone.

Redmi Note 14 discount

Initially priced at Rs 18,999 for its base variant, the Redmi Note 14 is now available on Amazon for just Rs 16,999. Additionally, interested buyers can take advantage of an instant discount of Rs 1,000 when using select bank cards.

This brings the effective price down to an attractive Rs 15,999. However, it’s worth noting that Amazon is not currently running any exchange offers for this smartphone.

Redmi Note 14 specifications

The Redmi Note 14 boasts a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Its peak brightness reaches an impressive 2,100 nits and includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for added convenience.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset, the device sports a dual-camera setup featuring a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens, along with a 16MP front camera for selfies.

It’s equipped with a robust 5,110mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging, making it a reliable choice for everyday use.

Meanwhile, Redmi has recently launched its budget-friendly tablet, the Pad 2, in India. The tablet features an 11-inch display and a 9000mAh battery. Priced under Rs 14,000, the Pad 2 includes various features such as Google Gemini AI’s Circle-to-Search functionality.

