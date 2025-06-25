BSNL launches online SIM ordering and home delivery portal after 5G launch BSNL has stated that users experiencing any issues can reach out for assistance by calling the helpline number 1800-180-1503.

New Delhi:

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the government telecom company, is consistently rolling out impressive offers and services. Their latest initiative allows users to order a BSNL SIM card and have it delivered straight to their homes. This has come after the state owned telecom company has soft launched its 5G services in Hyderabad. To facilitate SIM delivery, the company has launched a new website where customers can easily request a SIM card from the comfort of their own homes. Here’s how you can order a BSNL SIM without stepping out.

Self KYC facility on the website

According to recent updates, BSNL now offers customers the convenience of completing their KYC (Know Your Customer) process directly on their website. To order a SIM card, users can visit the link “https://sancharaadhaar.bsnl.co.in/BSNLSKYC/” and go through the KYC steps.

This service is available for both prepaid and postpaid connections. Users will need to input their PIN code, name, and an alternate mobile number. They can then choose whether they want a new SIM for themselves, for a family member, or for someone they know.

Helpline number for assistance

Once the information is submitted, users will receive an OTP on the alternate mobile number provided. If there are any questions or issues during the process, BSNL encourages users to reach out via their helpline number 1800-180-1503.

This new initiative marks a significant step forward for BSNL, which is also expanding its 4G and 5G network across India. The company aims to have 1 lakh 4G sites operational by the end of June 2025 and is planning to roll out 5G services for mobile users cities shortly.

They recently introduced Q-5G FWA services in select cities, with availability expected in more regions soon, starting at a competitive price of Rs 999 per month for 100 Mbps speed.

It's worth mentioning that BSNL offers recharge plans that are significantly more affordable compared to private telecom providers, leading to a surge in demand for BSNL SIM cards.

