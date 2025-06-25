Telecom Minister Scindia seeks more competition in Indian market amid BSNL, Vi struggles Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are currently the main players in the telecom sector, actively offering 4G and 5G services. In contrast, Vodafone Idea is struggling with significant debt. Moreover, the state-owned BSNL has not yet launched 4G and 5G services on a national scale.

New Delhi:

Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed his views on the necessity of competition within the telecom sector, stating that a duopoly is not beneficial. He spoke at the Broadband India Forum, emphasising the intense competition among internet service providers in the country. Scindia remarked that their responsibility is to create numerous opportunities and foster intense competition within each sector, highlighting that it is insufficient to have only one or two carriers dominating the market. Currently, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are the primary players in the telecom sector, actively providing 4G and 5G services. Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, which is facing significant debt, raised concerns about its survival in a petition submitted to the Supreme Court. Additionally, the state-owned BSNL has yet to launch 4G and 5G services on a national scale.

Government remains neutral

Scindia highlighted the importance of Moore's Law in telecom economics, noting that the expectation is for prices to decrease as volumes increase. He emphasised that the government remains neutral regarding companies and technologies and is focused on being customer-centric. He reiterated their commitment to the citizens of India, aiming to ensure that as volume rises, prices fall.

He provided an example, stating that the cost of 1 GB of mobile data has decreased from Rs 287 to Rs 9, while the global average cost stands at USD 2.49, illustrating India's ability to operate at a mere 5 percent of the world's costs.

Reduction in call charges

He further explained the striking reduction in call charges over the years, noting that rates have dropped from 16 rupees a minute to 0.03 paise a minute. Scindia appealed to device manufacturers and chip companies to produce affordable devices to enable broader connectivity for citizens, emphasising that devices should not contribute to a new digital divide.

Three critical components

He pointed out the importance of the three critical components in this ecosystem: terrestrial fiber, satellite connectivity, and affordable devices, all of which are essential for empowering the people of India to innovate and improve their lives.

He also mentioned that the government plans to issue regulations for delicensing the 6 gigahertz spectrum, which will be utilized for Wi-Fi services and efforts to bridge the digital divide, ahead of the August 15 deadline.

Satellite spectrum

The minister confirmed that the country is equipped with fiber technology for broadband and Wi-Fi, and announced that satellite services would be introduced soon. He mentioned that spectrum will also be allocated to satellite operators for communications services, although he did not provide a specific timeline for this allocation.

ALSO READ: Poco launched new smartphone in India with massive 7550mAh battery, 12GB RAM