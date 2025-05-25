OnePlus 12 gets offers worth Rs 26,300; now offers more value than OnePlus 13 OnePlus 12 is now available at a heavy discount along with free earbuds. This smartphone can be a good choice for those looking to buy the OnePlus 13R.

New Delhi:

If you're looking to buy a flagship smartphone but are working with a tighter budget, consider the OnePlus 12. While the company has recently launched its OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13R, there’s a great deal currently on the OnePlus 12 that offers more features than the 13R. Additionally, Amazon is throwing in the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, valued at Rs 7,299, absolutely free. Here are the key details you need to know.

OnePlus 12 discount

The OnePlus 12 was released in January last year. At its launch, the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage was priced at Rs 64,999. However, Amazon is currently offering this variant for just Rs 51,998. Interested buyers can also enjoy an instant discount of Rs 6,000 when using SBI or HDFC bank credit card EMI transactions.

This means the effective price of the smartphone drops to Rs 45,998. And don't forget, you'll receive the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 worth Rs 7,299 for free with your purchase!

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13R is priced at Rs 33,999 for the same variant, including a bank discount.

OnePlus 12 specifications vs OnePlus 13R specifications:

Specifications OnePlus 13R OnePlus 12 Platform Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform Camera 50MP Wide Camera 8MP Ultra Wide Camera 50MP Telephoto 2x optical zoom 4x optical quality zoom 16MP Front Camera 50MP Wide Camera 48MP Ultra Wide Camera 64MP Telephoto 3X Periscope 3x optical zoom Up to 120x digital zoom 32MP Front Camera Battery and Charge Battery: 6,000 mAh (single-cell 6,000 mAh, non-removable) Charge: 80W SUPERVOOC Battery: 5,400 mAh (Dual-cell 2,700 mAh, non-removable) Charge: 100W SUPERVOO Charge: 50W AIRVOOC Display Size: 17.22 cm (6.78", measured diagonally from corner to corner) Aqua Touch 2.0 RadiantView Intelligent Eye Care 4.0 Size: 17.32 cm (6.82", measured diagonally from corner to corner) Aqua Touch — Intelligent Eye Care

Conclusion:

Although both devices are powered by the impressive Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, the OnePlus 12 clearly surpasses the 13R in several important aspects. One standout improvement is its camera system, which includes a more versatile 48MP ultrawide lens and a 64MP periscope telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom and an astonishing 120x digital zoom. This makes the OnePlus 12 significantly more adept at handling a variety of photography situations. Additionally, the 32MP front camera provides higher resolution for stunning selfies and clearer video calls.

Moreover, the OnePlus 12 features a slightly larger 6.82-inch display and introduces the convenient 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging—a feature that the 13R lacks. While the OnePlus 13R comes with a larger 6,000 mAh single-cell battery, the OnePlus 12 counters with its 5,400 mAh dual-cell battery. When combined with 100W SUPERVOOC wired charging and the added benefit of wireless charging, it offers a more versatile and balanced power management solution.

ALSO READ: Why India-Made iPhones will still be cheaper in the US even with 25% Trump tariff?