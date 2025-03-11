Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro get Rs 5,000 discount, available for purchase starting today Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro are now available for purchase in India. The smartphones are powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoCs, starting at Rs 24,999.

Nothing has officially launched its Phone 3a Series in India, which includes two new smartphones: the Nothing Phone 3a and the Nothing Phone 3a Pro. Just a week after their launch, these devices are now available for purchase across the country. They follow in the footsteps of last year's Nothing Phone 2a and Phone 2a Plus. The new models boast Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoCs, powerful 50-megapixel triple rear camera setups, Android 15-based NothingOS 3.1, and are designed with an IP64-rated build for dust and splash resistance, featuring an improved Glyph Interface. For interested buyers, here’s a comprehensive look at pricing, offers, and availability.

Nothing Phone 3a Series India price and availability

The price for the Nothing Phone 3a starts at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and goes up to Rs 26,999 for the 8GB + 256GB version. The Pro variant begins at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, with the higher storage models priced at Rs 31,999 for 8GB + 256GB and Rs 33,999 for the 12GB + 256GB configuration.

These newly launched smartphones can be purchased through Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Croma, and select retail locations starting today, March 11. As part of a special promotional offer, the base variants of Phone 3a and Pro are available today at discounted prices of Rs 19,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively. This deal includes a Rs 2,000 bank discount along with an additional Rs 3,000 off with trade-in.

The Pro version of the Nothing Phone 3a is available in Black and Grey, while the standard model comes in Black, Blue, and White.

Nothing Phone 3a Series specifications

Both the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro feature 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED displays with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits, and protective Panda Glass. They are powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoCs, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, running on Android 15 with NothingOS 3.1.

In terms of photography, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and EIS support, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera capable of 3x optical, 6x in-sensor, and 60x digital zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera on the rear. For selfies and video calls, it houses a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The standard Phone 3a features a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor along with a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor offering 2x optical, 4x in-sensor, and 30x digital zoom, complemented by a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Both devices also come with an updated Glyph Interface that introduces 10 new ringtones and notification sounds. Each smartphone is powered by a robust 5,000mAh battery with support for 50W wired fast charging. They are certified dust and splash resistant with an IP64 rating and come with in-display fingerprint sensors for added security. Connectivity options include support for 5G, 4G, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C.

