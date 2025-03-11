Xiaomi 15 Series launched in India, challenges Samsung with its 200MP camera Xiaomi has launched its flagship smartphone series, the Xiaomi 15, in the Indian market. This series includes two impressive smartphones featuring 200-megapixel camera.

The highly anticipated Xiaomi 15 Series has finally made its debut in India. Renowned smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has unveiled both the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra 5G models within this series. Having already launched these devices in its home market and abroad, the company is now set to take on the Indian market. If you're in search of a smartphone equipped with a powerful processor and an exceptional camera, this series could be just what you need, as Xiaomi boasts DSLR-level photography capabilities in its latest offerings.

This new series is poised to go head-to-head with Samsung's flagship Galaxy S25 5G in the Indian market, heightening competition for the South Korean tech giant in this price segment.

Xiaomi 15, 15 Ultra India price and availability

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is priced at Rs 1,09,999 in India for the exclusive 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. Customers who pre-book the device will enjoy special perks, including a free Photography Kit Legend Edition and an instant discount of Rs 10,000 when using ICICI Bank cards.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra Photography Kit Legend Edition, featuring a USB Type-C camera grip, a 2,000mAh battery, and a detachable shutter button, retails for Rs 11,999. In comparison, the standard Xiaomi 15 is available for Rs 64,999 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage option. Those who choose to pre-order this model can take advantage of a Rs 5,000 instant discount with ICICI Bank cards, along with complimentary Xiaomi Care Plan benefits valued at Rs 5,999.

Pre-booking for both smartphones will be open from March 19 to April 2, with an early access sale scheduled for March 11. These devices will be available for purchase through Amazon, the Xiaomi India e-store, and select offline retailers. The base model of the Xiaomi 15 comes in Black, Green, and White variants, while the Ultra model is available in a striking Silver Chrome finish.

Xiaomi 15, 15 Ultra specifications

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra features a striking 6.73-inch WQHD+ (1,440 x 3,200 pixels) quad-curved LTPO AMOLED display, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive touch sampling rate of up to 300Hz. With peak brightness reaching up to 3,200 nits and protected by Xiaomi Shield Glass 2.0, this screen is designed for durability.

It has also received triple TÜV Rheinland certifications for low blue light emissions, circadian-friendly viewing, and flicker-free performance, all while supporting HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

On the other hand, the standard Xiaomi 15 sports a slightly smaller 6.36-inch Full HD+ (1,200 x 2,670 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display.

Both the base model and the Ultra version are powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite SoCs. The Xiaomi 15 offers up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, while the Ultra variant steps it up with support for up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a generous 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. Both smartphones run on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0.

In the camera department, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra shines with its Leica-backed quad rear camera system. This setup features a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), alongside a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. Additionally, there’s a 50-megapixel Sony telephoto lens with OIS and 3x optical zoom, plus a remarkable 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP9 periscope telephoto camera with OIS and up to 4.3x optical zoom.

Conversely, the base Xiaomi 15 features a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS and up to 3x optical zoom. Both variants also have a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is equipped with a robust 5,410mAh battery supporting 90W wired and 80W wireless fast charging. The standard model comes with a slightly smaller 5,240mAh battery, also capable of 90W wired and 50W wireless charging.

For security, both models feature in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensors. Connectivity is top-notch, offering compatibility with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB 3.2 Type-C port. Additionally, the devices boast an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

