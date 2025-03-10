Apple postpones Siri AI upgrade to address software bugs Apple unveiled its upgraded Siri at the Worldwide Developers Conference last June. It was expected to roll out in April this year. However, reports suggest the plan has been postponed.

Apple ‘s much advertised updates for its Siri digital assistant are likely to get delayed, which were originally scheduled to be part of the iOS 18.4 software update set for April. As per reports, the company now anticipates that these features, first introduced in June, will be released sometime in the “coming year.” According to reports from Bloomberg News, Apple is encountering challenges in finalising these updates, which were intended to improve Siri's ability to access personal information for queries and deliver more precise controls for apps.

The anticipated release has been pushed back as Apple shifts its focus to resolving multiple bugs that have surfaced during development. Internally, concerns have been raised by software chief Craig Federighi and other executives regarding the functionality of these features during testing.

Some members of Apple’s AI division suggest that the current work may need to be scrapped, potentially requiring a complete rebuild of the functions. If this path is taken, the release might coincide with the next-generation Siri set to roll out in 2026.

These features were first unveiled during the Worldwide Developers Conference last June as part of the introduction of the Apple Intelligence AI platform. At the upcoming annual event, Apple is not expected to showcase significant AI advancements, choosing instead to focus on integrating Apple Intelligence into various applications.

Meanwhile, Apple has recently launched two new iPads in India: the iPad Air (2025) and the iPad (2025). The iPad Air is equipped with the M3 chip, while the 11th generation iPad features the A16 Bionic chip. The entry-level iPad now has a storage capacity starting at 128GB. Additionally, Apple has updated the Magic Keyboard for the new iPad Air, which now includes a larger trackpad, a 14-key function row, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

