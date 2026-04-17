Matka King Review: Vijay Varma anchors and shines this intense tale of power, risk and downfall

Movie Name: Matka King

Critics Rating: 3.5/5

Release Date: April 17, 2026

Director: Nagraj Popatrao Manjule

Genre: Period-crime drama

After playing an aspiring shayar (poet) in Gustaakh Ishq, Vijay Varma now headlines the gambling saga Matka King, created by Abhay Koranne. The period crime drama is inspired by the life of Sindhi businessman Ratan Khatri, who migrated to Mumbai during the Partition with his brother. To make something of his own, Brij Bhatti turned a small local gambling game (satta) into the popular betting game known as Matka in the 1960s.

The 8-episode series not only focuses on the popular gambling game ‘Matka’ he created but also explores how money influences a person’s character. It showcases themes of greed, betrayal, honesty, passion, and complex human relationships.

Matka King: The Story

Vijay Varma plays Brij Bhatti, a cotton trader living in a Mumbai chawl with his pregnant wife Barkha (Sai Tamhankar) and younger brother Lachu (Bhupendra Jadawat). He works as a manager at a cotton mill and also assists his boss in running a card-based betting game (satta), where people place bets on numbers from 0 to 9. Winners are paid based on the New York Cotton Exchange rates. However, his boss, Laljibhai (Gulshan Grover), is dishonest and occasionally manipulates the results by changing the winning number to maximise his profits, rather than playing fair with the bettors.

Soon, more about Brij Bhatti's character is revealed. Things escalate when his brother’s gambling habits land them in trouble with a financier. Brij promises to repay twice the amount in ten days to save him. With no support from his boss, who instead humiliates him, Brij decides to walk away and start something of his own. That’s how his version of the Matka game begins, built on one idea: honesty. To see how a simple cotton mill manager rises to become one of the most powerful businessmen, and how success slowly changes his life, you’ll have to watch Matka King.

Matka King: Writing and Direction

Director Nagraj Popatrao Manjule did a fine job with his craft. The overall Matka King series feels well-woven, with most episodes moving at a quick pace, except for a few moments where the plot seems to lag and slow down. The action sequences also come across effectively on screen. At some points, it felt like the character arcs of certain characters were not fully explored, and their stories lacked depth. However, only time will tell if this was done intentionally.

Matka King: Technical Aspects

The music composers have also done a fine job, using Kishore Kumar’s song Zindagi Ek Safar, along with other songs like the title soundtrack, which was composed by Ajay Jayanthi, cannot be ignored, as it truly blends well with the theme of the series. The sound department has done a fabulous job. The action scenes feel real and natural, not fake or forced.

Matka King: What works

Matka King is engaging, has a great cast, and is easy to binge-watch. The costumes are well done, perfectly capturing the essence of 1960s Bombay. The makers also tried to connect the ending with the opening scene, creating a full-circle moment. This keeps the audience curious from the start and gradually reveals what led to Vijay Varma’s character ending up in that situation.

Matka King: What doesn't work

There are some moments where I felt the makers could have used real car shots instead of making them look like they were shot on a green screen. In a few scenes, it seemed like the car was static while the background was moving forward, which made it noticeable and slightly distracting for the viewer.

Matka King: Acting and Performance

Vijay Varma nailed his role as Brij Bhatti in this period drama gambling saga. Whether it’s intense, serious moments, emotional scenes, or leadership sequences, he brings out his full range as an actor and delivers a powerful performance.

Alongside him, Kritika Kamra as Gulrukh Dubash complements the story with her performance. Sai Tamhankar as Barkha Bhatti performs really well as a supportive wife who does everything for her family, but also aspires to build her own identity, including completing her college degree and speaking up for her rights.

On the other hand, Siddharth Jadhav as Dagdu Vichare is a perfect fit for a Marathi character, playing his role with great dedication. Bhupendra Jadawat, as Brij Bhatti’s younger brother, Lachu, plays an important role, showing different layers of his character as he is both cunning and greedy. Last but not least, Gulshan Grover as Lalji Bhai, who runs the cotton mill, plays a negative role and does what he does best.

The supporting cast, including Bharat Jadhav as honest inspector Sub Insp Eknath Tumbade, Girish Kulkarni as investigative journalist TP D’Souza, Jamie Lever as Sulbha, Kishor Kadam as a politician, Cyrus Sahukar as actor Maqsood, Arpita Sethiya as Vasudha, Sambhaji Tangade as a mill worker, Ishtiyak Khan as financier Jinu Master, Sanjivv Jotangia as the newspaper editor, and Simran as Lalji Bhai’s daughter, all add value to the storyline.

Matka King: The Final Verdict

Overall, Matka King is a good watch. It has thrill and suspense, and the writing of the show is done in a way that, with each passing episode, you’ll want to binge-watch it in one go, thanks to its cliffhangers. Vijay Varma portrays the role of Brij Bhatti as if it was made for him.

The series also features an ensemble cast including Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Gulshan Grover, all of whom add value to the storyline. While it does have some flaws, such as technical and pacing issues, if you like Vijay Varma and thrilling shows, you won’t be disappointed.

Matka King deserves 3.5 out of 5 stars.

Also Read: Toaster Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra's film has burnt edges but a warm centre

Latest Entertainment News