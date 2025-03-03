MWC 2025: Xiaomi, Tecno, Infinix, and others unveil their innovations Infinix has unveiled a new technology that converts light energy to extend battery life. On the other hand, Tecno has showcased its innovative world's slimmest smartphone.

Mobile World Congress 2025 is currently taking place in Barcelona, Spain, showcasing a plethora of innovative products from leading tech companies. Among the highlights, Chinese brand Tecno has launched its slimmest smartphone yet, named the Spark Slim. Qualcomm has introduced the Dragonwing Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Gen 4 Elite modem, while Infinix has unveiled its E-Color Shift 2.0 and SolarEnergy-Reserving Technology. Additionally, Xiaomi has launched the Buds 5 Pro, which are the first earbuds to leverage Qualcomm’s S7 Pro chip for audio streaming via both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Here are the key details about these exciting new devices.

Qualcomm Dragonwing Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Gen 4 Elite

(Image Source : QUALCOMM) Qualcomm Dragonwing Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Gen 4 Elite

This modem features the Qualcomm X85 5G modem, boasting impressive peak download speeds of up to 12.5 Gbps, tri-band Wi-Fi i7 capabilities, and 14 km mmWave 5G connectivity.

The Dragonwing FWA Gen 4 Elite is powered by a quad-core processor, combined with a Hexagon NPU coprocessor that delivers up to 40 TOPS performance. According to Qualcomm, the new X85 5G Modem-RF will soon be available on upcoming Android smartphones.

Infinix's E-Color Shift 2.0 and SolarEnergy-Reserving Technology

(Image Source : INFINIX)Infinix E-Color Shift 2.0

The E-Color Shift 2.0 innovation allows the back panel of the phone to change and display vibrant colors without consuming extra power. Infinix explains that this updated technology enables users to benefit from AI-driven customizations based on their preferences and environmental factors.

Users can select from six dynamic patterns and six color palettes, offering up to 30 unique combinations. Utilizing "AI-powered modules," the back panel adapts its colors in response to weather conditions, wallpapers, and surroundings, boasting enhanced color depth and segmentation.

(Image Source : INFINIX)Infinix SolarEnergy-Reserving Technology

With the SolarEnergy-Reserving Technology, Infinix aims to provide an eco-friendly and efficient approach to extending battery life. This technology integrates advanced perovskite photovoltaic systems with intelligent AI algorithms, effectively capturing and optimizing light energy for charging in various environments. The technology generates electricity from both indoor and outdoor light, which is stored in a specialized phone case.

This case then transfers power to the phone through discreet contact points, with AI algorithms that fine-tune energy acquisition in real time, enabling a storage capacity of up to 2W, with potential for future improvements.

Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro

(Image Source : XIAOMI )Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro

These earbuds come in two versions: a standard Bluetooth model and a Wi-Fi model featuring Qualcomm’s Expanded Personal Area Network (XPAN) technology. The Wi-Fi version provides 96kHz/24bit lossless audio at a bandwidth of up to 4.2Mbps, surpassing typical Bluetooth performance. Users can enjoy a stable connection while moving away from their phone, as long as they stay within their Wi-Fi network's range.

Tecno Spark Slim

(Image Source : TECNO )Tecno Spark Slim

Chinese tech company Tecno has unveiled its slimmest smartphone to date, the Spark Slim. This device boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED display and a 50MP dual camera setup on the back. Set to launch globally at Mobile World Congress, the company's pricing and availability details are yet to be confirmed. The Spark Slim is anticipated to rival the sleek offerings from Apple and Samsung.

This ultra-thin smartphone features a 144Hz refresh rate display and is powered by an octa-core processor, though specific details about the processor remain undisclosed. The device is equipped with a robust 5,200mAh battery and a 13MP front camera designed for selfies and video calls. Remarkably, the phone has a thickness of just 4.04mm, with an aluminum body and stainless steel frame.

