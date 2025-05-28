Motorola launches new foldable smartphone in India for Rs 49,999 Motorola Razr 60 arrived in India two weeks after the launch of the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra. It will be available for purchase starting at 12 PM IST on June 4.

New Delhi:

Motorola has officially launched its latest foldable smartphone in India. The Motorola Razr 60 made its debut just two weeks after the release of the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra. This new device features a stunning 6.9-inch pOLED main display along with a 3.6-inch pOLED cover screen. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset and boasts a 4,500mAh battery, supporting 30W TurboPower charging. Here’s everything you need to know about this exciting new smartphone.

Motorola Razr 60 India price and availability

The Motorola Razr 60 is priced at Rs 49,999 for the sole configuration of 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It will be available for purchase starting at 12 PM IST on June 4, through Flipkart, the Motorola India website, and select retail outlets.

The device comes in three elegant colour options, each with a unique finish. The Pantone Gibraltar Sea variant features a fabric-like finish, while the Pantone Lightest Sky and Pantone Spring Bud options showcase marble-like and vegan leather rear panels, respectively.

Motorola Razr 60 specifications

The Motorola Razr 60 is equipped with a 6.9-inch Full HD+ (1,080×2,640 pixels) pOLED LTPO main display, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 3,000 nits. It also covers 120 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut and supports HDR10+. The 3.63-inch pOLED cover display has a resolution of 1,056×1,066 pixels, featuring a 90Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1,700 nits, along with HDR10 support and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Under the hood, the Razr 60 runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It ships with Android 15, layered with the Hello UI skin.

For photography, the Motorola Razr 60 boasts a 50-megapixel primary outer camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an f/1.7 aperture, and Quad Pixel technology, complemented by a 13-megapixel ultrawide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. Inside, there's a 32-megapixel front camera with an f/2.4 aperture, conveniently positioned at the top of the inner display. The device comes with the Moto AI suite, offering a range of AI-powered imaging and productivity tools.

The smartphone is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 30W TurboCharging capabilities, along with 15W wireless charging support. For security, it includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Razr 60 also features an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance, ensuring durability. Connectivity options are robust, including 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. When unfolded, the smartphone measures 73.99×171.30×7.25mm and weighs approximately 188g.

ALSO READ: Google once paid Rs 853 crore to this Indian origin employee to stay, now he is YouTube's CEO