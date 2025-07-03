Motorola G45 with 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor available for Rs 7,000: Where to buy Flipkart's Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale has started. This sale offers significant discounts on affordable Motorola 5G phones, which can be purchased for around Rs 10,000.

New Delhi:

A new sale is underway on Flipkart, running from July 1 to July 5, where you can snag the Motorola G45 5G with 8GB RAM and 128Gb storage for under Rs 10,000. This smartphone, which debuted in India last year, boasts impressive features like a 50MP camera and a 5000mAh battery. During this ongoing sale, it's being offered at a significantly lower price.

Motorola G45 discount

The Motorola G45 5G is currently listed for Rs 11,999 in the Big Bachat Dhamaal sale on Flipkart. On top of this great deal, buyers can take advantage of a 5 per cent cashback offer and an exchange discount of up to Rs 11,450. The smartphone was priced at Rs 12,999 during the launch. If your old smartphone manages to fetch Rs 3,000, you get get it for Rs 9,999. However, the exact exchange value will depend on the condition of your old smartphone.

Motorola G45 specifications

When it comes to features, the Motorola G45 5G is available in four stylish colours: Blue, Green, Pink Lavender, and Viva Magenta. It sports a generous 6.5-inch HD+ display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor, the phone offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

This 5G device includes essential connectivity options such as dual-band Wi-Fi, dual SIM support, over 13 5G bands, and Bluetooth. With a robust 5000mAh battery and 20W fast charging, it ensures all-day usage. The camera setup features a dual lens, consisting of a 50MP main camera and a 2MP secondary camera, along with a 16MP selfie camera for your video calls. The phone operates on Hello UI, which is based on Android 14, providing a user-friendly experience.

