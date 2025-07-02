Forget SIM cards, DoT blocks 27 lakh mobile phones involved in cybercrime, fraud This initiative, which has been underway for the past 15 months, was launched in response to the growing incidence of economic fraud and the related suspicious activities taking place through SMS, WhatsApp, and voice calls from these devices.

In recent months, the government has taken significant measures to combat cyber fraud, bank fraud, and blackmailing activities by deactivating approximately 27 lakh mobile phones associated with such illicit practices throughout the country. This initiative, implemented over the past 15 months, has been a response to the increasing prevalence of economic fraud and related suspicious activities conducted via SMS, WhatsApp, and voice calls from these devices. The decision to shut down these mobile phones was informed by investigations stemming from complaints lodged on the Chakshu portal, an online grievance redressal platform established by the Telecommunications Department in March 2024. Through thorough investigations, authorities determined that cybercriminals frequently exploited these mobile devices by perpetually altering SIM cards associated with fraudulent activities.

Mobile phones blocked

As per a post by the Department of Telecommunication, upon the identification and subsequent deactivation of these numbers, the mobile devices remained involved in dubious activities by utilising other numbers. Consequently, the Department of Telecommunications, in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs and other relevant agencies, undertook comprehensive investigative procedures leading to the permanent deactivation of these devices. To prevent their future utilisation, the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers of all affected mobile phones were blocked.

Significant concentration in eastern Uttar Pradesh

Data analysis indicates a significant concentration of fraudulent and blackmailing attempts originating from mobile devices in eastern Uttar Pradesh, where more than 2,00,000 mobiles have been deactivated. The Western Uttar Pradesh region reported approximately 1,44,000 deactivations, while the Bihar and Jharkhand regions experienced around 1,22,000 deactivations. In Delhi, about 1,15,000 mobiles were shut down, and in Mumbai, the number reached approximately 31,000 due to associations with suspicious activities. Overall, the nationwide total of deactivated mobile numbers stands at approximately 26.95 lakh.

The establishment of the Chakshu portal was a strategic response to the escalating frequency of complaints related to cybercrime and fraud, offering citizens a structured mechanism to report mobile numbers associated with fraudulent communication attempts, including calls, SMS, or messages on social media platforms.

