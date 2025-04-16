Google Pixel 9a goes on sale in India, available for Rs 30,500 for Pixel 6a users Google Pixel 9a is available for sale via Flipkart. it is available with bank discount and exchange offers up to Rs 48,230. It gets a refreshed design.

New Delhi:

Google has officially launched its Pixel 9a smartphone in India on March 19. This budget-friendly addition to the Pixel 9 Series is now up for grabs in the country. The new smartphone features a refreshed design and is available in an eye-catching new color. Alongside this, Google has upgraded key features for an enhanced user experience. It is powered by the Tensor G4 processor and boasts a 6.2-inch display with a peak brightness of an impressive 2,700 nits. Moreover, the device comes with a larger 5,100 mAh battery and offers improved durability with an IP68 rating. If you're thinking about purchasing this smartphone, there are plenty of offers available to help you get a better deal. Here’s what you need to know.

Google Pixel 9a discounts

The Google Pixel 9a is available in three vibrant colors: Iris, Obsidian, and Porcelain. It comes in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for Rs 49,999 on Flipkart. The e-commerce platform is currently offering a discount of Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions. Additionally, buyers can take advantage of an exchange offer to further bring down the price of the smartphone.

Flipkart is offering exchange values of up to Rs 48,230 for old smartphones. If you own an old Google Pixel 6a in excellent condition and wish to trade it in for the new Pixel 9a, you could receive Rs 16,880 off your purchase, which wil reduce effective price to Rs 30,500. However, the exact exchange value will vary depending on the condition of your old device.

Google Pixel 9a specifications

The Google Pixel 9a features a 6.3-inch Actua display with a peak brightness of 2,700 nits and a smooth 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is powered by the Tensor G4 processor, accompanied by 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5,100mAh battery that supports 23W wired charging as well as Qi wireless charging. Additionally, the device carries an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, and it runs on Android 15. Google has promised seven years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates for this model.

On the camera side, the Pixel 9a features a dual-camera setup with a 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide lens. For selfies, it has a 13MP front camera with an f/2.2 aperture. With the Pixel 9a, Google has also introduced Macro Focus to its A-series lineup.

