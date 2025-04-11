Acer to launch its debut smartphone in India on April 15, hints key features Acer is set to launch its smartphone in India on April 15. The launch date of the upcoming phone has been confirmed, and it is now listed on an e-commerce website.

Laptop maker Acer is all set to debut its smartphone in the Indian market. The company will launch two smartphones in India on April 15. Both devices have already been listed on popular e-commerce sites. Acer is poised to introduce its first smartphone in the Indian market, likely under the name Acer Horizon, which is available on Amazon. A recent leak has shed light on its upcoming smartphones, which are expected to be unveiled on March 15, having been previously scheduled for March 25. The models have been identified as Acerone Liquid S162E4 and Acerone Liquid S272E4. Both devices will feature MediaTek processors, as per the certification listings.

Acer upcoming smartphones specifications

According to the listing, the Acerone Liquid S162E4 features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD display, which is safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and boasts a 16-megapixel primary rear camera along with a 0.08-megapixel secondary sensor.

On the other hand, the Acerone Liquid S272E4 comes with a slightly larger 6.7-inch display and a 20-megapixel main rear camera, supplemented by a 0.3-megapixel secondary sensor. It is expected to run on a customized version of the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset.

Both models—the Acerone Liquid S162E4 and S272E4—are equipped with 5-megapixel selfie cameras. They operate on Android 14 and are fitted with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Additionally, each device is powered by a robust 5,000mAh battery.

