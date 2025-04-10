Vivo V50e with 50MP camera, 90W fast charging launched in India Vivo V50e starts at Rs 28,999 and is available in two variants. The smartphone will go on sale from April 17 and is currently available for pre-booking.

Vivo has introduced a new smartphone in India: the Vivo V50e, which expands the company's V50 series lineup. This latest device joins the standard V50, which was released in February. Notable features of the Vivo V50e include the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM, a hefty 5,600mAh battery that supports 90W wired fast charging, and a dual rear camera setup boasting a 50-megapixel primary sensor, alongside a 50-megapixel front camera for selfies.

Vivo V50e India price and availability

In India, the Vivo V50e starts at Rs 28,999 for the 8GB + 128GB version, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 30,999. Customers can choose between Pearl White and Sapphire Blue colour options. The phone will be available for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart, and the Vivo India e-store starting April 17, with pre-booking already open in the country.

Vivo V50e specifications

The Vivo V50e features a stunning 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,392 pixels) quad-curved AMOLED display, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. It shines with a peak brightness level of 1,800 nits, a 2,160Hz PWM dimming rate, SGS low blue light certification, HDR10+ support, and Diamond Shield Glass protection.

Powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor and equipped with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS2.2 onboard storage, the Vivo V50e runs on Android 15 with FuntouchOS 15 on top. It promises three years of major OS updates and four years of security enhancements.

For photography enthusiasts, the device is fitted with a dual rear camera system, featuring a 50-megapixel Sony primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.79 aperture, alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens that captures a 116-degree field of view with an f/2.2 aperture. The front camera, also at 50 megapixels, is perfect for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo V50e comes with a robust 5,600mAh battery that supports 90W wired fast charging. For security, it sports an in-display fingerprint sensor and is designed to meet IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings. Connectivity options are extensive, including 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, OTG, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

In terms of dimensions, the Pearl White variant measures 163.29 x 76.72 x 7.39 mm, while the Sapphire Blue version is slightly thicker at 7.61 mm. Weighing in at 186g.

