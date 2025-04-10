China unveils GPMI cable aiming to dethrone HDMI, Thunderbolt The GPMI cable is developed by over 50 Chinese companies, offering higher bandwidth and speed, along with a power supply of up to 480W.

If you're even a little familiar with technology or regularly use various gadgets, you’ve likely heard of HDMI cables. For years now, these cables have been the go-to for delivering high-quality audio and video across devices like smart TVs, computers, laptops, and cameras. However, it seems that the days of HDMI are numbered, as it faces stiff competition from the newly launched GPMI cable. In case you haven't heard of it, GPMI stands for General Purpose Media Interface. This innovative cable is designed to transmit audio, video, network signals, and power all in one go.

The company behind it offers two variants: Type C and Type B. The Type C variant supports a power supply of up to 240W with a bandwidth of 96Gbps, while the Type B variant can handle about 480W with a bandwidth of 192Gbps. Both models come with support for 8K video, promising users an enhanced streaming experience.

With the introduction of GPMI, users can expect a more streamlined approach to data transfer, as there’s no longer a need for multiple cables cluttering up your setup. GPMI cables facilitate lightning-fast data transfers between devices. This exciting development comes from a collaborative effort involving over 50 Chinese companies, including prominent names like Hisense, Skyworth, and TCL.

However, it’s worth noting that while GPMI cables shine in bidirectional transfer, high power supply, streaming capabilities, and data speed, they do fall short in one area: HDMI still leads the pack when it comes to supporting higher resolutions. HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2.1 can deliver video output in stunning 10K and 16K quality, which GPMI is yet to match.

