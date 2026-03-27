'One of the most powerful partnerships': R Ashwin gives his take on CSK's potential opening combination

New Delhi:

Five-time IPL (Indian Premier League) champions Chennai Super Kings will be one of the sides whose performances could be the most anticipated as the 19th edition of the tournament kicks off. It is worth noting that the IPL 2026 is all set to begin on March 28, and Chennai Super Kings will hope to get their hands on their sixth title.

Ahead of the new season, former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage and gave his take on the opening combinations that Chennai Super Kings could field in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

Ashwin opined that Ruturaj Gaikwad could be pushed to take the opening spot since Ayush Mhatre and Sanju Samson have similar styles. Since bowlers could plan similarly for both Samson and Mhatre, Gaikwad and either one of Mhatre or Samson could open for the five-time champions.

"If you ask me, I know Sanju has opened and done well. Ayush Mhatre and Samson have similarities in their batting. It is just Mhatre's second year and he must also be given some breathing space. Sanju can also fall into a very similar line of defence in the powerplay. Bowling line-ups can bowl to both with same plans. So I feel they can probably think to push Ruturaj up. He and Ayush, or he and Samson will be a good combination to open. Ruturaj and Sanju will probably be one of the most powerful opening partnerships," Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Chennai Super Kings to take on Rajasthan Royals on March 30

Speaking of the schedule, Chennai Super Kings kick off their IPL 2026 campaign by taking on inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals. The two sides will lock horns at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on March 30. A comeback game for both Samson and Ravindra Jadeja, who were traded between the two sides, a spectacle could be on the cards for the fans in Guwahati.

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