S-400 system, BrahMos cruise missile deals likely to get DAC nod today amid major defence push

New Delhi:

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) is expected to take crucial decisions on Friday on a series of major procurement proposals designed to boost India's military capabilities. Key items on the agenda include the acquisition of 60 Medium Transport Aircraft, additional S-400 air defence systems, new unmanned combat aircraft squadrons and a large stock of long-range BrahMos cruise missiles, news agency ANI reported citing sources. The meeting will be chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and will bring together the Chief of Defence Staff, all three service chiefs and senior officials from the Defence Ministry.

Focus on Air Defence: More S-400 units likely

One of the most important proposals up for approval involves the procurement of five additional units of the S-400 Sudarshan air defence system. This comes at a time when Indian Air Force teams are in Russia to receive the fourth S-400 squadron under the previous five-unit deal. The fourth unit is expected to land between April and May, while the fifth squadron should arrive around November or December this year.

During Operation Sindoor, the S-400 system was credited with intercepting several Pakistani fighter aircraft and a high-value surveillance plane. Officials described the engagement as one of the longest-range aerial interceptions achieved by the IAF, with targets reportedly struck at distances exceeding 300 kilometres. The system was also used to counter cruise and ballistic missile threats launched from across the border.

Indigenous combat drone squadrons on the table

The DAC is also likely to give the green signal to the Indian Air Force's proposal to induct around four squadrons of the indigenous Remotely Piloted Strike Aircraft, often described as unmanned combat jets. This move is expected to bolster long-range precision strike capabilities and significantly enhance surveillance depth. The Indian Army's plan to acquire a large number of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, each capable of hitting targets up to 800 kilometres away, will also be taken up for approval, ANI reported citing sources. Another major proposal likely to be considered is the clearance for procuring 300 indigenous Dhanush howitzers.

Transport aircraft programme moves forward

Under the Medium Transport Aircraft programme, the Indian Air Force is examining bids to acquire 60 aircraft, with major global manufacturers such as Brazilian firm Embraer, US company Lockheed Martin and Russia's Ilyushin emerging as the primary contenders. These aircraft will play a vital role in improving tactical and strategic lift capabilities.

Strengthening indigenous air defence under Project Kusha

It is worth noting that the Indian Air Force has already secured approval for five squadrons of long-range surface-to-air missile systems developed under Project Kusha by DRDO. This points to a broader effort by the government to reinforce domestic defence manufacturing and reduce external dependence in critical sectors.

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