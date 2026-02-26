IAF releases first operational visuals of S-400 Air Defence System months after Operation Sindoor

New Delhi:

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released a spectacular video just a day before "Vayu Shakti 2026". In the video, the S-400 air defence system has been shown operating in real combat mode for the first time as the visuals showed the S-400 Triumf missile system being fired. The video highlighted what is described as the longest-range intercept in IAF history. The footage showed the S-400 locking onto an enemy target from a great distance and destroying it with precision, clearly demonstrating that India's air defence capability has become even stronger. The IAF's video comes months after Operation Sindoor, where India had destroyed terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

In the latest clip shared on social media, the Indian Air Force demonstrates how the S-400 detects long-range aerial targets. The footage captures the radar pinpointing an approaching aircraft before the launcher activates the missile system. The Air Force also highlighted that its recent mission rehearsal achieved every technical benchmark. According to the IAF, all intended targets were neutralised during the drill which demonstrates the accuracy of the platform. Notably, India originally acquired the S-400 from Russia to enhance its air defence network, and the system continues to significantly strengthen national security preparedness.

What is S-400 Sudarshan Chakra?

The S-400 "Sudarshan Chakra" is the Indian name given for the Russian-made S-400 Triumf air defence missile system, one of the most advanced long-range surface-to-air missile systems in the world. This name, inspired by Lord Vishnu’s legendary weapon from the Mahabharata, indicates precision, speed, and lethal accuracy, mirroring the S-400’s real-world capabilities. Designed by Russia's Almaz-Antey, the S-400 can engage aerial threats, including aircraft, drones, and ballistic missiles, at ranges up to 400 km and detect targets as far as 600 km.

'Vayu Shakti 2026'

It is to be noted here that the Indian Air Force will hold Exercise Vayu Shakti in Rajasthan's Pokhran on 27 February. During the exercise, the strength of the Indian Air Force will be on full display, and glimpses of Operation Sindoor will also be showcased. More than 120 defence assets will be displayed, including fighter jets, aircraft, and helicopters. Briefing the media about the Exercise in Delhi, Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor said, "We are going to get glimpses of precise targeting. A target will be earmarked, Aircraft will drop the weapons and target will be engaged."

ALSO READ: India may procure 31 Rafale-Ms for Navy after 114-jet deal for IAF with France: Report