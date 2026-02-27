Kalyani Priyadarshan recalls Vijay waiting as Rashmika walked towards him: 'What a privilege to witness'

New Delhi:

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married in an intimate ceremony on Thursday, February 26, 2026, in Udaipur. The couple first tied the knot following Telugu-Andhra traditions, followed by Kodava customs in the evening. The Geetha Govindam actors also treated their fans and followers to dreamy wedding pictures, which have gone viral on the internet.

Their wedding was attended by close friends and family members, and Lokah: Chapter 1 actress Kalyani Priyadarshan was one of the celebrities present at the lavish ceremony. Hours after Rashmika and Vijay shared their wedding pictures, Kalyani took to her Instagram Stories and said that witnessing the two of them come together was nothing less than a privilege. Read on to know what she said about the Virosh wedding.

What did Kalyani Priyadarshan say about the Virosh wedding?

By re-sharing Rashmika Mandanna's wedding post, Kalyani wrote, "Today I watched the kindest girl marry her best friend in the most breathtaking setting. As she walked toward him, and he sat there waiting with his back turned, you could feel the weight of every step she took. Those slow steady breaths and welled up eyes said everything (sic)."

She further added, "What a privilege to witness a love built with effort, respect and deep friendship at its core. Congratulations to my dearest Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. May this be the most beautiful beginning (sic)."

Congratulating both Rashmika and Vijay, Kalyani concluded her note with, "Congratulations to my dearest @rashmika_mandanna and @thedeverakonda May this be the most beautiful beginning (sic)."

(Image Source : IG: KALYANI PRIYADARSHAN)Kalyani Priyadarshan's Instagram story for Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda.

Rashmika Mandanna shares official wedding pictures

On Thursday evening, Rashmika Mandanna penned a lengthy note for husband Vijay Deverakonda which read, "Hi my loves, Introducing to you now “My Husband”! Mr. Vijay Deverakonda!! The man who taught me what true love feels like, The man who showed me what being in peace feels like! The man who told me everyday that dreaming big was absolutely ok and constantly telling me I was capable of achieving something much more than what I could possibly think I ever could! The man who’s never stopped me from dancing like no one's watching.. the man who showed me travelling with friends is the best thing ever, and trust me I could write a book on this man! I've become the woman I have always dreamt of being, because you made her who she is today! I've truly been blessed! (sic)."

The note further added, "Vijju I am always short of words to describe the feelings I have for you!! I’ve always told you that!! But you know suddenly all of my achievements, struggles, happiness, sadness, joy, life - everything just makes a lot more sense now - it is because I have you - witnessing it all.. being the biggest part of it all! I am so so so so soooo excited to becoming your wife! to be your wife! To be called your wife!! it’s full party time now!! Let’s have the bestestest life ever together! I love you! (sic)"

See Rashmika Mandanna's wedding post below:

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda also wrote a heartfelt caption for "best friend" Rashmika, which read, "One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would’ve been better if she were around. Like my meals would’ve felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would’ve been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her - just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend… my wife. 26.02.2026 (sic)."

