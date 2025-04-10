Infinix to launch razor-thin 5G smartphone soon, challenges Apple, Samsung's upcoming models Infinix Note 50s 5G+ is expected to launch soon in India. The Chinese brand claims it will be the thinnest 5G smartphone, featuring a curved AMOLED display.

Infinix is set to introduce a smartphone that's even thinner than a pencil, and it will soon be available on the e-commerce site Flipkart. The company is promoting this device as its slimmest smartphone yet, boasting a curved AMOLED display. Additionally, a dedicated micro page for the phone has appeared on Flipkart. This announcement comes amidst ongoing speculation about the thinnest smartphones from competitors like Samsung and Apple, potentially raising the stakes for these premium brands. The phone will be unveiled as the Infinix Note 50s 5G+, with its name revealed on the macro page.

Samsung is also planning to launch the Galaxy S25 Edge on May 13. The company teased its slimmest phone during the Galaxy Unpacked event in January, with earlier expectations for a launch this month. However, the release has now been postponed to next month.

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ specifications

Infinix has revealed many details about its upcoming Note 50s 5G+. This smartphone will feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and an 2,304Hz PWM dimming rate. With a 10-bit colour depth and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, users can expect vibrant visuals, all protected by Gorilla Glass 5. For enhanced security, the device will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ will be available in three colour options: Marine Drift Blue, Ruby Red, and Titanium Grey. Notably, the Marine Drift Blue variant will feature a vegan leather finish enhanced by Microencapsulation Technology, allowing the back panel to emit a refreshing fragrance that blends marine and lemon, with hints of lily of the valley, amber, and vetiver.

On the other hand, the Ruby Red and Titanium Grey options will showcase sleek metallic finishes. The design of the rear camera module will closely resemble that of the Note 50X 5G variant, ensuring a cohesive look across the series.

