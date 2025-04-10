Google Pixel 8 available for just Rs 23,500 for those who want to switch from iPhone to Android There has been a significant reduction in the price of the Google Pixel 8. This is a great opportunity to purchase this premium device for just Rs 23,500.

When it comes to camera-centric premium smartphones, the Google Pixel is a name that often comes to mind. These devices tend to come with a hefty price tag compared to regular Android phones, making them out of reach for many. However, if you want to switch from iOS to Android and eyeing a Pixel smartphone but don't have a budget in the lakhs, there's some good news: the Google Pixel 8 has recently seen a significant price drop, making it much more accessible. It's worth noting that Google launched the Pixel 9 series last year, which inevitably led to a decrease in prices for the older models. This creates a fantastic opportunity for anyone looking to snag a Google Pixel 8 at a more affordable price. E-commerce platform Flipkart has slashed the price of this smartphone considerably.

For photography and videography enthusiasts, this device is a fantastic choice. Let’s dive into the details of the available offers and its impressive features.

Google Pixel 8 discount

Currently, the 256GB Google Pixel 8 is listed on Flipkart for Rs 82,999. However, thanks to a generous discount of 42 percent, you can now purchase it for just Rs 47,999. Additionally, if you use a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, you'll also receive a 5 percent cashback.

For those who are planning to switch from iPhone to Android, you can acquire this smartphone for as low as Rs 23,500 if you take advantage of Flipkart's exchange offer. The company is offering customers up to Rs 26,200 for trading in their old smartphones. If your have an iPhone 13 in good condition you can get an exchange value of Rs 24,700, which will reduce the effective price of the smartphone to Rs 23,299. Keep in mind that the exchange value will be influenced by the working condition and physical state of your old phone.

Google Pixel 8 specifications

The Google Pixel 8 features a sleek aluminum frame design and comes with an IP68 rating, ensuring it is resistant to water and dust. The smartphone boasts a 6.3-inch OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Pre-installed with Android 14, it can also be upgraded to the latest versions.

Powering the device is the Google Tensor G4 chipset, which enhances its performance. The Pixel 8 features a dual camera system with 50 + 48 megapixel sensors, alongside a 10.5MP front camera for selfies and video calls. To keep the phone running, it is equipped with a 4700mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging.

ALSO READ: Nokia makes comeback in India with Alcatel-branded smartphones, exclusively listed on Flipkart