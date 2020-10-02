Smartphones launching in October 2020: Apple iPhone 12, OnePlus 8T and more

Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus 8T with 65W charging support.

In the tech industry, the month of October is often referred to as ‘Techtober’ resembling the month of tech launches. During this time of the year, we witness the launch of quite a lot of flagship smartphones across the globe. This time around, even the Apple iPhone 12 series are launching in October. If you are excited for the month ahead, here’s a list of smartphones you should look out for:

Apple iPhone 12

One of the most awaited smartphone series of the year 2020 is the iPhone 12 series. As the 5G fever is growing across various countries, for the first time, Apple is said to launch 5G iPhones. Apart from that, the company is expected to launch four smartphones under the new series, namely, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The new range of iPhones is expected to launch on October 13.

OnePlus 8T

Since the launch of the OnePlus 3T, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has been hosting at least two smartphone launch events. This year, the company has already hosted 2 events, the second one being for the OnePlus Nord. Now, OnePlus gearing up to host its next big event for the launch of the OnePlus 8T.

The company has already confirmed that there will be no Pro model this time around. As for the OnePlus 8T, the smartphone is said to come with a 120Hz display and 65W fast charging support. The company is hosting the launch event on October 14.

Poco C3

While most of the people would be about the new flagships, there are also a few mid-range and budget handsets launching this month. Poco has already started teasing its next smartphone launch, the Poco C3. The upcoming smartphone is set to launch in India on October 6 via an online launch event.

3, the next #GameChang3r from POCO is arriving on 6th October @ 12PM on @Flipkart.

Know more: https://t.co/FgindDwGMo



— POCO India #POCOC3 (@IndiaPOCO) October 1, 2020

Samsung Galaxy F41

Samsung has been teasing about a new smartphone series for quite some time now. The South Korean giant is set to launch a new F-series of smartphones in India. This will kick off with the launch of the Galaxy F41 on October 8. The handset will feature an Infinity-O display, a 64MP quad-camera setup and a 6,000mAh battery.

Realme 7i

The #realme 7i features:

✅90Hz Ultra Smooth Display

✅5000mAh Massive Battery

✅Powerful SD 662 Processor



A complete package that lets you #CaptureSharperPlaySmoother.



Unveiling on 7th Oct. — Madhav Faster7 (@MadhavSheth1) October 2, 2020

Realme is all set to launch a new smartphone in the Realme 7 series. The company’s CEO Madhav Sheth has already teased the launch of the budget-oriented Realme 7i. The smartphone is said to come with a 90Hz refresh rate display, 18W quick charging and a massive 5,000mAh battery. The company has not yet revealed the launch date of the smartphone but it is expected to arrive this month.

