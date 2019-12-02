Xiaomi Mi Note 10, Redmi K30: Top 5 smartphones launching in December 2019

Image Source : MI.COM Xiaomi Mi Note 10 with a 108MP camera is launching in India this month.

Every month we witness exciting smartphone launches and December 2019 is not going to be any less. From Redmi K30 to Realme X50, here are the top 5 smartphones launching in December 2019.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Xiaomi India recently tweeted about the launch of its upcoming smartphone with a 108-megapixel camera at the back. The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 was recently announced globally with a 108MP sensor and the same is now expected to arrive in India. The smartphone will come with a Snapdragon 730G processor coupled with up to 6GB of RAM.

Redmi K30 series

Xiaomi has also announced that it will be launching the Redmi K30 series in China this month. The launch event is set and the media invites are rolled out for December 10. Redmi K30 is also expected to arrive in a 5G variant making it the first Redmi smartphone to come with 5G support. While the Redmi K30 will come with a mid-range processor, the Redmi K30 Pro will be powered by a flagship chipset.

Vivo V17

Vivo is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in India, the Vivo V17. After the success of the Vivo V17 Pro, the company is bringing a cheaper variant of the same. The smartphone is expected to carry a 48MP camera at the back and a punch-hole camera design on the front.

Motorola One Hypr

Motorola is adding yet another smartphone to its Motorola One series. The upcoming Motorola One Hypr is expected to launch on December 3. It is expected to be the first Motorola smartphone to feature a pop-up selfie camera. The device is also expected to come with a 64-megapixel sensor. It is likely to run on Google's latest Android 10 operating system.

Realme X50

Realme is gearing up to launch its first 5G smartphone in China this month. The smartphone will come with 5G support along with a punch-hole display. However, it is not yet sure when will the smartphone arrive in other regions.

