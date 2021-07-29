Friendship Day: Top tech gadgets that you can gift your friends

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON Top tech gadgets that you can gift your friends.

In today’s era, we all want to get our hands on the latest cool gadgets. In fact, most millennials and the Gen Z population are known for investing more than they should in brilliant but sometimes unnecessary gadgets. However, if you get that brand-new gadget without investing even a single penny, won’t that be an out-of-this-world feeling? That’s precisely how your BFF will feel after you give them a sleek and stylish gadget integrated with futuristic technology, wrapped in colorful gift covers with loads of love, joy, and happiness.

So, this Friendship Day, we have curated a list of few unique gifts that your tech-obsessed mate will swoon upon:

OnePlus Buds Z

The OnePlus Buds Z is one of the most versatile true wireless products among our headphone offerings at the moment. Each earbud incorporates an advanced 10mm dynamic driver, ensuring deep, defined bass. One full charge allows for all-day use by providing a class-leading 20 hours worth of battery life - up to 5 hours in the earbuds and an extra 15 hours in the case. Also, 10 minutes of fast charging equals an impressive 3 hours' worth of playtime.

Focusing on versatility, the Buds Z is built for most occasions. Being IP55-certified ensures resistance to water splashes and sweat. Hydrophobic nano-coating repels water, providing protection from corrosion. With the buds weighing in at 4.3 grams, you won't even notice they are there during the most extreme sessions in the gym.

Like its predecessor, every time you open the case, the Buds Z connects immediately with your phone to allow some of the most fluid music/call experience. Alongside Bluetooth 5.0 technology, dual-microphones (per bud) and the OnePlus noise-reduction algorithms, the true wireless shall offer an exceptional call experience.

Price: Rs. 2,699

PLAYGO BH47

Available in the Galaxy black color variant, the PLAYGO BH47 is powered by Qualcomm Chipset with active noise cancellation, for clear voice and enhanced communication. It also comes with quick charge support and offers music usage time of up to 30 hours while only needing three hours to juice up completely.

PLAYGO BH47 also offers the option of a multi-point connection enabling consumers to pair up to two devices simultaneously. Furthermore, with dual connectivity supporting both Bluetooth 5.0 and AUX cable, the device comes with a power pack speaker size of 40mm, making the overall audio experience genuinely mesmerizing.

Price: Rs. 6,999

PLAYGO BH22

Available in vibrant Champagne and Lush Lava colours, the PLAYGO BH22 is also powered by advanced processors so that users can experience trouble-free and crystal-clear communication. It also comes with power-packed performance and offers up to 35 hours of PLAY-time while only needing four hours to charge fully. The device is also equipped with dual equalizers and can operate up to a distance of 10 meters. The PLAYGO BH22 packs a powerful punch with a multi-point connection enabling consumers to pair up to two devices simultaneously along with dual connectivity that supports both Bluetooth 5.0 and AUX cable. It also comes with a dynamic speaker size of 40mm, making for an exceptional audio experience. Sporting a fashionable, premium, foldable design and new-age voice assistants such as Google Assistant, Siri, and Alexa that allow users to change track or accept & reject calls, PLAYGO BH22 is the latest essential young professionals require for better digital communication and entertainment needs.

Price: Rs.2,999

Realme Watch 2 Pro

Realme Watch 2 Pro smartwatch will help your friend stay on track with their fitness goals, thanks to its up to 90 sports modes tracking, heart rate monitor and blood oxygen monitor. This smartwatch lasts for up to 14 days when charged for just 2 hours, thanks to its long-lasting battery life. It is also water-resistant, making it perfect for daily usage. realme Watch 2 Pro uses a high-precision and low-power GPS sensor for the first time. It supports dual-satellite location (GPS and Glonass are online at the same time) enabling highly precise and accurate location information.

Price: Rs. 5000

Echo Show 5

Echo Show 5 connects to Alexa to give you rich visuals on a 5.5” screen with a crisp, full sound - in a design that fits in any room in your home. Ask Alexa to play your favourite music while cooking or play news while having breakfast. Alexa can remind you of important tasks like bill payments, kids’ classes and more. With a built-in camera ask Alexa to make video calls to friends & family or monitor your kid’s room while doing your daily chores, with compatible smart cameras. You can watch latest music videos, movie trailers, news and sports updates. Enjoy unlimited music on Amazon Prime Music and watch latest TV shows & movies on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

You can also play music from Hungama Music, Spotify, Gaana, and TuneIn – without additional cost. Kids can enjoy fun skills like Chu Chu TV, Chhota Bheem, and more. It’s the perfect size for adding entertainment to any room. You can make hands-free video calls to smartphones with Alexa app, Skype or other Echo devices with screen. It has all the privacy you need and helps you in shopping as well.

Price: 4,999

Apple MagSafe

MagSafe is a new ecosystem of accessories for easy attachment and faster wireless charging. With endless combinations, there is a mix to match any style. Designed by Apple to complement iPhone 12 | 12 Pro, the Silicone Case with MagSafe is a delightful way to protect your iPhone.

The silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And on the inside, there’s a soft microfibre lining for even more protection.

With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 12 | 12 Pro, the case offers a magical attach and detach experience, every time. The perfectly aligned magnets make wireless charging faster and easier than ever before. And when it’s time to charge, just leave the case on your iPhone and snap on your MagSafe charger, or set it on your Qi-certified charger.

Like every Apple-designed case, it undergoes thousands of hours of testing throughout the design and manufacturing process. So not only does it look great, it’s built to protect your iPhone from scratches and drops.

Price: Rs. 4900