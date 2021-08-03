Best 5G smartphones under Rs. 30,000 to buy in August 2021

Follow us on Oppo Reno 6 Pro

While the prices of certain smartphones have gone through the roof over the recent years, you can get very nearly the same performance, features, and design for less than Rs. 30,000. There are plenty of stunning options in this category and you can even get certain amazing functionalities that the expensive phones out there in the market don’t have, be it in terms of camera capabilities, fast performance or more. Here's a look at some of the key sub-Rs. 30,000 smartphones that you can buy.

Oppo Reno 6 5G

Oppo Reno 6 5G packs in industry-first Bokeh Flare Portrait Video, a cinematic Bokeh Flare Effect that captures professional-grade quality videos, along with superlative imaging capabilities that makes the phone your own mini personal studio. The new Reno flagship is also a design extravaganza featuring the OPPO’s exclusive Reno Glow design, Diamond Spectrum and five-layer gradient process which gives a stunning look to the device, creating “ever-changing” colors, when looked at from different angles.

That is not all. The OPPO Reno6 5G is India’s first all-rounder superphone that features the MediaTek Dimensity 900 Chipset. It supports Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, ultra-fast FHD+ 120Hz displays and a 108MP main camera for an all-around incredible mobile experience. It is powered by OPPO's own intelligent ColorOS11.3 supporting an incredible overall performance for Reno users around the world.

The sleek and stunning performance powerhouse is just 7.6mm thick and weighs only 182g while including a powerful 4300mAh battery and 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 safe and fast charging, which can achieve 100% charge in about 28 minutes. The smartphone is available in two sparkling color variants, Aurora and Stellar Black. You can purchase it on Flipkart for Rs. 29,990.

Realme X7 Pro 5G

The Realme X7 Pro 5G is a slim phone and weighs just 184g. The smartphone’s display is one of the major highlights, thanks to its 6.55-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED panel with an in-display fingerprint sensor, 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass 5, and support for HDR video playback. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1000+ 5G SoC which delivers robust CPU and GPU performance. Further, the Realme X7 Pro 5G posted strong benchmark numbers, and heavy games do run smoothly on this device.

The Realme X7 Pro 5G has a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front, and at the back, there are four sensors which include a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, a 2-megapixel monochrome camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone costs around Rs. 26,999.

Google Pixel 4A

Image Source : INDIATV Google Pixel 4a

The Google Pixel 4a boasts of a 5.81-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels at a pixel density of 443 pixels per inch (ppi) and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The device is driven by a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor that features 6 cores clocked at 1.8GHz and 2 cores clocked at 2GHz. It comes with 6GB of RAM. The Google Pixel 4a runs Android 10 and houses a 3140mAh non-removable battery. The phone support’s Google’s proprietary fast charging capabilities.

On the rear, the device packs in a 12.2-megapixel camera with an f/1.7 aperture and a pixel size of 1.4-micron. The rear camera setup has autofocus. It sports an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies with an f/2.0 aperture and a pixel size of 1.12-micron.

Offering 128GB of inbuilt storage, the phone measures 144.00 x 69.40 x 8.20mm (height x width x thickness) and weighs as low as 143.00 grams.

The smartphone also feature sensors such as an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, barometer, compass/ magnetometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and fingerprint sensor, with face unlock capabilities. It is available in black color variant. The phone is priced at Rs. 29,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Image Source : INDIATV OnePlus Nord CE 5G

This mid-range OnePlus help users capture detailed images while offering lag-free multitasking and hard-core gaming provisions. It gets a fingerprint sensor on the backside along with Oxygen 11 as its OS. The smartphone sports a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display comprising 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and 409ppi pixel density. The bezel-less front screen of the smartphone comes with a punch hole to house the selfie-shooting camera. It offers a refresh rate of 90Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Besides, the phone has a 64MP f/1.79 Wide Angle Primary Camera with up to 10x digital zoom, an 8MP f/2.25 Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, a 2MP f/2.4 Mono Camera on the rear of the device. ISO Control, Exposure Compensation, Face detection, LED Flash, Auto Focus and HDR mode are some of the inbuilt camera features. The 16MP f/2.45 Primary Camera on the front has Screen Flash.

The device packs in 6GB RAM and Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, housing a 4500mAh non-removable battery with a 30W Wrap Charging system. The smartphone costs around Rs. 22,999.

Xiaomi Mi 11X

Image Source : INDIATV Xiaomi Mi 11X

The Xiaomi Mi 11X is powered by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The phone is great for gaming and entertainment but has average camera capabilities. The smartphone has a 6.67-inch 120Hz full-HD+ display and a long-lasting battery life. Some other premium-quality features includes the Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back, an IP53 rating, and stereo speakers. The device is available with both 6GB and 8GB of RAM, but storage is constant at 128GB.

The smartphone sports a 48-megapixel main rear camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It also features a 5-megapixel "telemacro" camera, allowing for creative shots. The device is priced at Rs. 27,999.