Best 43-inch SmartTVs to buy during Amazon Great Indian Sale: OnePlus, Realme and more

The time of festivities has begun and Amazon is offering huge discounts to make this festive season more enjoyable with offering huge discounts and offers on the Televisions to make this festive season more enjoyable. This sale comes with amazing offers and value-added benefits like such as cash-backs, hassle-free delivery for the customers, free installation, and many others. During the sale, customers can avail additional discounts using HDFC bank debit or credit card. Here is the list of televisions you can buy at a discounted price.

Shinco 43inches S43UQLS television comes with Android 9.0, A+ Grade Panel, HDR10 and 3840x 2160 screen resolution with Quantum Luminit Technology. The TV offers a wider viewing angle to provide superior picture quality experience. On top of that, the HDR10 support just adds more realistic experience to brighten up the screen with more of an impact on-screen. As for the audio, Shinco TV’s come with DTS:X audio technology. It is priced at Rs. 21,999.

Thomson recently launched their 43-inch Television. It is exclusively available on Flipkart. Thomson TV comes with Ultra-HD resolution (3840x2160-pixel) screens, along with support for HDR up to the Dolby Vision format. This television comes under Thomson Oath 4K series and runs on certified Android TV 9 Pie, giving users access to the Google Play store to download and install apps and games on the TV. Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video will be pre-installed on the TV, with hotkeys on the remote for quick access to the streaming services. As is the case on most Android TV devices now, there will also be access to Google Assistant for voice commands. It is priced as Rs. 24,999.

Realme recently launched its 43-inch Television in the market. Realme TV comes with Full HD screen resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. It has a Mediatek quad-core processor with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB internal storage. The rest of the specifications are identical to its 32-inch sibling. It is priced at Rs 21,999.

OnePlus 43-inch TV is exclusively available on Amazon. The TV is equipped with a FullHD display, DCI - P3 color gamut, Dual 10W speakers with Dolby Audio and more. The TV runs on Android 9.0 topped by features like Oxygen Play and Data saver. It comes with Preloaded OTT apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar. It also supports Chromecast, OnePlus Connect app and Google Assistant. It is priced as Rs. 22,999.

Hisense 43-inch television features a two-pole design stand and is fairly slim at the edges. It comes with a Natural Color Enhancer feature that optimizes the colour automatically while the noise reduction feature ensures that the audio remains free of any distortion. The TV is equipped with 24W surround sound speakers. It comes at a price of Rs. 20,990 and is available via Amazon.

