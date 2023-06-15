OnePlus Nord 3 price revealed- Here are the details

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite

OnePlus has been gearing up to release its highly anticipated flagship smartphone, the OnePlus Nord 3. Although the official launch date has not been confirmed by the company, industry insiders speculate that it may be unveiled either at the end of this month or in the early weeks of July. Exciting news has emerged, revealing the price of the OnePlus Nord 3 even before its official launch.

As per the Reports, the OnePlus Nord 3 could be upgraded or could be the rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 2V, which was earlier released in China, exclusively. A number of leaks have been circulated about the new smartphone, highlighting its features and storage variants along with the pricing which recently got revealed.

According to reliable tipster Roland Quandt, the OnePlus Nord 3 will be available in two storage configurations with corresponding RAM options in the European market. The leaked information discloses the pricing details of the OnePlus Nord 3 as well. If you opt for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, it will cost you approximately 499 euros, equivalent to around 40,000 rupees.

ALSO READ: Microsoft and OpenAI clash over the integration of GPT-4 into Bing: Reports

On the other hand, if you prefer the variant with a whopping 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the price will be approximately 549 euros, roughly translating to Rs 48,500. It's important to note that the revealed prices may vary in different markets. The OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to be launched in India at a relatively lower price point.

The OnePlus Nord series has gained significant popularity for offering impressive features at more affordable prices compared to the company's flagship OnePlus models. With the Nord 3, OnePlus aims to continue this trend and provide a compelling smartphone experience to its customers.

ALSO READ: Airtel prepaid plan offering a variety of content from top OTT platform

As the launch date approaches, fans and tech enthusiasts eagerly await further updates and official announcements from OnePlus. The OnePlus Nord 3 is anticipated to offer powerful specifications, a sleek design, and a competitive price tag, solidifying OnePlus' position in the mid-range smartphone market.

ALSO READ: YouTube lowers eligibility bar for monetization: Here's all you need to know

Latest Technology News