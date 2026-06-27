MDMK ends alliance with DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, cites ideological differences

New Delhi:

In a significant political setback for the DMK-led alliance, the MDMK has formally decided to part ways with it. The decision was passed through a resolution during the party’s General Council meeting held on Saturday. The MDMK had been part of the Secular Progressive Alliance for nearly nine years, playing a supporting role in Tamil Nadu’s broader opposition politics.

Party chief Vaiko had already hinted at dissatisfaction a day earlier, stating that he felt the party had been treated unfairly within the alliance structure.

Resolution cites ideological and political differences

The resolution adopted by the party stated that the MDMK joined the alliance with a clear ideological objective to oppose communal forces and protect the core principles of the Dravidian movement. However, the party alleged that over time, its identity and long-standing political work spanning over three decades were increasingly sidelined within the alliance.

It also claimed that during the 2026 Assembly elections, efforts were made internally to weaken the party’s distinct political presence.

Post-election developments added to discontent

The resolution further referred to the aftermath of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, suggesting that political developments after the results did not reflect the people’s mandate. It alleged that behind-the-scenes political arrangements were being discussed, which went against the spirit of the election outcome.

The party also claimed that there were attempts to form alternative power arrangements involving parties with differing ideological positions, which created further discomfort within the alliance.

‘Time to move out’, says party resolution

Citing feedback from party workers and cadres, the General Council concluded that continuing in the DMK-led alliance was no longer appropriate. The resolution stated that the MDMK would withdraw from the Secular Progressive Alliance with immediate effect. However, it also added that the party would take a fresh decision on future alliances closer to the next elections.

This indicates that while the MDMK has exited the current alliance, it has not ruled out future political realignments.

2026 election

The development comes months after the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, where actor-politician Vijay-led Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats.

The DMK secured 59 seats, while the AIADMK won 47. Other parties, including the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, VCK, DMDK, AMMK and BJP, also secured limited representation.