Will beef be served in Tamil Nadu govt-run student hostels? Here's what minister Vanni Arasu says

Chennai:

A fresh debate has erupted in Tamil Nadu over the food menu at government-run student hostels after Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu said a section of students had requested that beef be included in their meals. However, the minister made it clear that no final decision has been taken yet and that the matter will be discussed with officials before the government decides how to proceed. Arasu made the remarks while inspecting the MC Raja Social Justice Hostel in Chennai's Saidapet, where he reviewed the facilities and interacted over issues concerning students. According to the minister, some students from rural backgrounds had suggested adding beef to the existing non-vegetarian menu.

The students reportedly told the minister that mutton is relatively expensive and that they do not regularly consume it at home. Based on their feedback, they sought the inclusion of beef as another option in the hostel food menu. The minister said mutton and chicken are currently served in government hostels, while biryani is served on Mondays. He also stressed that the demand has not come from all students and that opinions among hostel residents are divided.

Minister Vanni Arasu says no final decision yet

Arasu said the government would not take a decision immediately. The department will first consult the concerned officials and consider the views of students before deciding whether the requested change should be made. The minister's remarks indicate that the inclusion of beef is currently only a proposal arising from a section of students and should not be treated as a confirmed addition to the government hostel menu.

Hostel menu being changed based on student feedback

The minister also explained that the government has been making changes to hostel food based on feedback from students. He said the menu is being reviewed item by item to make it more suitable for those staying in the hostels. According to Arasu, dishes such as upma and semiya kichadi have been removed following feedback from students, while options such as idli and dosa have been introduced. The changes are part of the department's broader effort to respond to the preferences and concerns raised by hostel residents.

K Krishnasamy objects to beef proposal

The possible inclusion of beef has already drawn opposition from Puthiya Tamilagam founder and president Dr K Krishnasamy. He criticised the minister's remarks and called for them to be withdrawn. Krishnasamy argued that students living in government hostels should be provided with a balanced diet containing adequate protein, vitamins and other essential nutrients. He also objected to considering beef as part of the hostel menu and warned against taking a decision on the issue.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read:

CM Vijay serves and eats breakfast with students, Tamil Nadu expands free morning meal scheme | WATCH