Tamil Nadu: Three killed, four injured as car rams into omnibus on Trichy-Chennai highway

Trichy (Tamil Nadu):

At least three people were killed and four others, including two women, were seriously injured after a car rammed into the rear of a private omnibus on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway (NH-38) near Thuraimangalam in Perambalur district of Tamil Nadu in the early hours of Thursday.

According to police, Karthi (38), a native of Orivayal village in Mudukulathur, Ramanathapuram district, was working in Chennai. He had travelled to his native village along with his wife Surya and friends from the same village to attend his brother's wedding. After the wedding, Karthi, his wife and friends were returning to Chennai in a car when the vehicle collided at high speed with the rear of an omnibus travelling ahead near Thuraimangalam on NH-38.

Two died on spot, three suffered serious injuries

On receiving information, personnel from the Perambalur Town Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Perambalur Government Hospital. Two occupants of the car, Kaja alias Kaliswaran of Orivayal and Prabhakaran of Rasikulam, died on the spot. Karthi, who sustained severe injuries, later died while undergoing treatment at the Perambalur Government Hospital.

Karthi's wife Surya, car driver Kannadasan, John Kennedy and Saranya were admitted to the Perambalur Government Hospital. Surya, who suffered serious injuries, was later shifted to a hospital in Tiruchirappalli for further treatment. Police recovered the bodies and sent them to the government hospital for post-mortem examination.

The Perambalur Town Police have registered a case and are questioning Rajaseelan of Thoothukudi, the driver of the omnibus, as part of their investigation into the accident.

9 killed as moving bus catches fire on Yamuna Expressway

In another incident, at least nine people were killed, and several others sustained injuries after a sleeper passenger bus caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway near Noida International Airport in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday morning. The deceased included eight males and one female.

The bus was reportedly carrying around 30 to 40 passengers when the fire broke out. The sudden blaze turned the journey into a desperate fight to escape as thick smoke quickly spread through the bus. Passengers rushed towards the exit, with several people reportedly struggling to get out amid the confusion and panic.

A passenger travelling on the bus recalled the frightening moments when the fire was discovered. The passenger said they were asleep when someone suddenly banged on the door and alerted those inside about the blaze. "I was asleep when someone banged on the door. When I woke up, there was already a huge crowd. I didn't pick up any of my belongings... I didn't even put on my shoes... I just grabbed my phone and stepped out," she said.

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