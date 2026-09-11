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Solomon Pappaiah dies at 90: Remembering the renowned moderator who brought 'Thirukkural' to millions

Written By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: ,Updated:

Solomon Pappaiah, the iconic 'Pattimandram' (debate) moderator, has passed away at the age of 90. Known for his 'down to earth' speaking style, Pappaiah had moderated over 12,000 debate programmes over the decades.

Solomon Pappaiah died at the age of 90 on Friday.
Solomon Pappaiah died at the age of 90 on Friday. Image Source : X/ @CMOTamilnadu

Renowned Tamil scholar and iconic 'Pattimandram' (debate) moderator Solomon Pappaiah passed away on Friday due to age-related ailments. He was 90-year-old, and is survived by a son and a daughter.

Pappaiah breathed his last at a private hospital in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, where he had been hospitalised for the past week after his health deteriorated. 

Born on February 22, 1936, in Madurai's Sathangudi, Pappaiah was known as a famous debate moderator and for his 'down to earth' speaking style. Over decades, Pappaiah moderated over 12,000 debate programmes, helping social issues reach a wider audience. 

Pappaiah also hosted a popular television segment that featured a daily 'Thirukkural' couplet, accompanied by simple and engaging explanations in Tamil. His simple speaking style made it easier for people to understand the 'Thirukkural' that was penned by ancient Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar.

Because of his contributions, Pappaiah was also awarded the Padma Shri, India's highest civilian award, in 2021. He was also conferred with Kalaimamani, Tamil Nadu's highest civilian award, in 2000 and the Muthamizh Perarignar award by the Annamalai University in 2010.

PM Modi gifts 'Thirukkural' to Putin

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Russia's President Vladimir Putin a Russian translation of 'Thirukkural' during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Delhi. 'Thirukkural', also known as the Kural, consists of 1,330 short couplets arranged across 133 chapters.

"Presented President Putin with a Russian translation of the Thirukkural, which carries the eternal wisdom of the great Thiruvalluvar across languages and borders," PM Modi said on X.

Tributes pour in

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said he was "deeply pained by Pappaiah's demise and described it as an "irreparable loss" to the world of Tamil literature and culture, as he paid his condolences to the moderator's family members and relatives.

"Through his excellent oratorical skills, sense of humor, and profound knowledge of Tamil, he enriched the thoughts of the public and had the honor of taking the greatness of the Tamil language and literature to many generations," Arlekar said.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay also said he was 'shocked' by Pappaiah's demise. "His role in transforming debates from mere entertainment events into thought-provoking intellectual platforms is phenomenal. His demise is an irreparable loss to the Tamil-speaking world," he said.

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