CM Vijay serves and eats breakfast with students, Tamil Nadu expands free morning meal scheme | WATCH

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday launched the expanded Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Free Breakfast Scheme at the Government Middle School in Gandhi Gramam, Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai. Vijay interacted with schoolchildren during the launch and distributed breakfast to the students. He also ate breakfast with the children and later visited classrooms, where he interacted with students.

The expansion marks a widening of the state's free morning meal programme, which was earlier available to students from Classes 1 to 5. With the latest expansion, students from Classes 6 to 8 have also been brought under the scheme.

15.30 lakh additional students to benefit

According to officials, around 15.30 lakh additional students will benefit from the expanded breakfast programme. These students are studying in Classes 6 to 8 across 15,454 government and government-aided schools in Tamil Nadu. The expansion will therefore extend the morning meal support to a significantly larger section of school students across the state.

The breakfast programme is aimed at providing nutritional support to schoolchildren and addressing classroom hunger. The state government has also highlighted the scheme's role in improving attendance and helping students concentrate on their studies.

With students in Classes 6 to 8 now included, the programme will provide free morning meals to children beyond the primary school level as well.

Rs 217.63 crore additional allocation

The Tamil Nadu government has allocated an additional Rs 217.63 crore for the expansion of the scheme during the current financial year. With this additional allocation, the total budget for the programme has increased to Rs 724 crore.

The scheme was earlier known as the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme. It has now been rechristened the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Free Breakfast Scheme in honour of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Kamaraj. Kamaraj played a significant role in expanding access to school education and strengthening the state's school meal initiatives.

Statewide rollout begins from Tuesday

The statewide rollout of the expanded programme begins on Tuesday, except in Chengalpattu and Tiruppur districts. Implementation in these two districts has been deferred due to the Model Code of Conduct in view of the upcoming Assembly by-elections. The expansion will see students from Classes 6 to 8 join the existing beneficiaries from Classes 1 to 5. This means the state's free breakfast support will now reach a wider group of students studying in government and government-aided schools.

The launch in Chennai also saw Vijay directly participate in the programme by serving breakfast to students and sharing a meal with them.

Scheme expands beyond primary classes

The inclusion of Classes 6 to 8 represents the latest expansion of Tamil Nadu's free morning meal programme. Around 15.30 lakh additional students are expected to benefit from the move across thousands of government and government-aided schools.

The programme has been positioned as a measure to provide nutritional support to schoolchildren while addressing hunger during school hours. The government has also linked the breakfast initiative with attendance and students' ability to focus on their studies.

With the expanded Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Free Breakfast Scheme now being rolled out, students in Classes 6 to 8 will also receive the morning meal support that was previously available to those in Classes 1 to 5.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

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