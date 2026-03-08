Thoothukkudi Assembly Polls 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and candidates

New Delhi:

The Thoothukkudi Assembly constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 214 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vijay's TVK, and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Thoothukkudi Assembly constituency comes under the Thoothukkudi Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, P Geetha Jeevan of the DMK won the seat by defeating SDR Vijayaseelan of the AIADMK with a margin of 50310 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, DMK candidate Kanimozhi won from the Thoothukkudi Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 3,92,738 votes by defeating Sivasamy Velumani of the AIADMK.

Thoothukkudi Constituency Demographic Profile

The Thoothukkudi Assembly constituency is a part of the Thoothukkudi district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,85,497 voters in the Thoothukkudi constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,39,542 were male and 1,45,901 were female voters. 54 voters belonged to the third gender. 3124 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Thoothukkudi in 2021 was 203 (194 men and 9 women).

During the 2016 assembly elections, there were a total of 2,73,187 voters in the Thoothukkudi constituency, out of which 1,34,559 were male and 1,38,596 were female. 32 voters belonged to the third gender. 2136 postal votes were cast in the constituency in 2016. The number of service voters stood at 207 (128 men and 79 women).

Thoothukkudi Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Thoothukkudi Assembly Election 20265: Result Date

Thoothukkudi Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Thoothukkudi Constituency past winners (Candidates and Parties)

In 2021, P Geetha Jeevan of the DMK won the seat by defeating SDR Vijayaseelan of the AIADMK with a margin of 50310 votes. In 2016, Geetha Jeevan P of the DMK defeated ADMK candidate Chellapandian.S.T to win the seat with a margin of 20908 (11.03 per cent) votes.

2019: Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (DMK)

2014: Jeyasingh Thiyagaraj Natterjee J (ADMK)

2009: Jeyadurai SR (DMK)

Thoothukkudi Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Kovilpatti Assembly constituency was 1,86,838 or 66.09 per cent. In 2016, the voter turnout was recorded at 73.49 per cent and the total number of votes cast were 1,66,808.