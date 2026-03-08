Thiruparankundram Assembly Polls 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and candidates

New Delhi:

The Thiruparankundram Assembly constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 195 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vijay's TVK, and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Thiruparankundram Assembly constituency comes under the Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, Rajanchellappa VV of the AIADMK won the seat by defeating Ponnuthai of the CPI (M) with a margin of 29489 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate Manickam Tagore won from the Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 4,379 votes by defeating Vijayaprabhakaran of the DMDK.

Thiruparankundram Constituency Demographic Profile

The Thiruparankundram Assembly constituency is a part of the Madurai district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,21,501 voters in the Thiruparankundram constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 158185 were male and 163276 were female voters. 40 voters belonged to the third gender. 2580 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Thiruparankundram in 2021 was 306 (300 men and 6 women).

During the 2016 assembly elections, there were a total of 279599 voters in the Thiruparankundram constituency, out of which 139409 were male and 140169 were female. 21 voters belonged to the third gender. 1407 postal votes were cast in the constituency in 2016. The number of service voters stood at 503 (345 men and 158 women).

Thiruparankundram Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Thiruparankundram Assembly Election 20265: Result Date

Thiruparankundram Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Thiruparankundram Constituency past winners (Candidates and Parties)

In 2021, Rajanchellappa VV of the AIADMK won the seat by defeating Ponnuthai of the CPI (M) with a margin of 29489 votes. In 2016, Seenivel S M of the ADMK defeated DMK candidate Manimaran M to win the seat with a margin of 22992 (11.64 per cent) votes.

2016: Seenivel SM (ADMK)

2011: Raja AKT (DMDK)

Thiruparankundram Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Thiruparankundram Assembly constituency was 233776 or 73.5 per cent. In 2016, the voter turnout was recorded at 70.69 per cent and the total number of votes cast were 197480.