Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly Polls 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and candidates

New Delhi:

The Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 11 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vijay's TVK, and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly constituency comes under the Chennai North Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, Ebenezer JJ John of the DMK won the seat by defeating Raajesh RS of the AIADMK with a margin of 42479 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, DMK candidate Kalanidhi Veeraswamy won from the Chennai North Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 3,39,222 votes by defeating R. Manohar of the AIADMK.

Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar Constituency Demographic Profile

The Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly constituency is a part of the Chennai district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 262980 voters in the Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 126727 were male and 136149 were female voters. 104 voters belonged to the third gender. 682 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar in 2021 was 36 (33 men and 3 women).

During the 2016 assembly elections, there were a total of 254558 voters in the Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar constituency, out of which 124544 were male and 129911 were female. 103 voters belonged to the third gender. 545 postal votes were cast in the constituency in 2016. The number of service voters stood at 60 (38 men and 22 women).

Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly Election 20265: Result Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar Constituency past winners (Candidates and Parties)

In 2021, Ebenezer JJ John of the DMK won the seat by defeating Raajesh RS of the AIADMK with a margin of 42479 votes. In 2016, Jayalalithaa J of the ADMK defeated DMK candidate Shimla Muthuchozhan to win the seat with a margin of 39545 (122.7 per cent) votes.

2019: Jayalalithaa J (ADMK)

2011: Vetriivel P (AIADMK)

2001: Sekar Babu P K (ADMK)

1996: Sarkunam, S P (DMK)

1991: Madhusudhnan E (ADK)

1989: Sarkunam, S P (DMK)

1984: Venugopal S (Congress)

Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Dr Radhakrishnan Naga Assembly constituency was 185323 or 71.23 per cent. In 2016, the voter turnout was recorded at 68.38 per cent and the total number of votes cast were 174015.