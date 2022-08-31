US Open 2022: Venus Williams out in first round

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Venus Williams in action

In Tuesday’s match, the welcome and support for Venus Williams in Arthur Ashe Stadium afternoon was not the same as it was for her sister, Serena Nor was the result.



Venus, who turned 42 in June, has not made any pronouncements about her future in tennis, unlike her younger sibling, and while she has been successful and influential, too — a seven-time Grand Slam champion; a Black woman in a predominantly white sport — the fanfare and attention are not the same.



Playing in front of thousands of empty blue seats in an arena quite silent at the start, although growing louder later, Venus bowed out in the first round of the U.S.

Open for the second consecutive appearance, losing 6-1, 7-6 (5) to Alison Van Uytvanck



Venus had never lost in the opening round at the U.S.Open until 2020, then was absent last year.

“Obviously really disappointing. Really sad to leave here. It's probably my favorite tournament.

But also, I mean, in a way, (I'm) happy, because it's a clean slate,” Raducanu said.“I'm going to drop down the rankings. (Will) climb my way back up.”



Venus was off the tour in singles entirely from August 2021 until less than a month ago and is now 0-4 since her return.

Her ranking — which 20 years ago was No.1 — is 1,504th this week.

Neither Williams attended the other's first-round singles match; Venus said she watched Serena on TV but was not there in person because of her early start the next day.



Their mother, Oracene, and sister, Isha, were in the guest box each time.

Just 20 minutes in the match, there was a 4-0 lead for Van Uytvanck, a 28-year-old from Belgium who came into the day with a 1-8 career mark at the U.S.Open.



Venus did make a bit of a stand, breaking to open the second set and holding for 2-0. But that would be her only break of the match and soon enough, Van Uytvanck was putting away a volley winner to close out the win.

After this match, Venus simply slung her red equipment bag over her left shoulder, carried her racket in her right hand, and quickly walked off toward the locker room.

(Inputs from PTI)

Latest Sports News