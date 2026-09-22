Linda Noskova, Marie Bouzkova win as Czechia eliminate Great Britain in Billie Jean King Cup

New Delhi:

Czech Republic won both singles matches against Great Britain in the quarter-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup in Shenzhen. With the 2-0 win, they now progressed to the semis, which will be played later in the week and can be watched live on the VETO app in India.

Notably, Sonay Kartal’s return to competitive tennis produced a determined three-set contest in the first match of the evening, but Marie Bouzkova eventually prevailed 7-6 (7-2) 4-6 6-4 after three hours on court.

Kartal had been absent for six months because of a lower back injury and entered the match ranked 127th in the world. Facing a player ranked 101 places above her, the Briton stayed within touching distance throughout the contest. She saved three match points and managed to break Bouzkova’s serve, but the Czech player held firm during the decisive stages.

The result then left Katie Boulter needing victory against Linda Noskova to keep Britain in the tie. Instead, the Czech player won 6-2 7-6 (7-3), ending the contest before the scheduled doubles rubber could be played.

Noskova beat Katie Boulter in straight sets

Noskova, the Wimbledon champion and world No 6, produced 15 aces and won 71% of her first-serve points. Boulter mounted a challenge during the second set but could not force a deciding set.

Meanwhile, Britain had entered the quarter-final as the lower-ranked team, with each of the five Czech players listed above their British counterparts in the singles rankings. Czechia were also the only side among the eight teams at the Finals with two players inside the world’s top 10, with Noskova joined by world No 8 Karolina Muchova.

The defeat marked Britain’s first failure to reach the semi-finals since 2023 and extended the team’s wait for a first Billie Jean King Cup title.

As things stand, Czechia, 11-time winners of the competition, will meet either Kazakhstan or Spain in the last four on Friday. Kazakhstan are competing without US Open champion and world No. 1 Elena Rybakina, which is a massive positive for Czechia.

The Czech squad also includes doubles world No. 1 Katerina Siniakova, a player with 11 Grand Slam women’s doubles titles who recently won the US Open doubles crown for the second time, but she wasn’t required against Great Britain.

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