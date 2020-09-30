Wednesday, September 30, 2020
     
French Open: Qualifier Sebastian Korda upsets fellow American John Isner

After eliminating Andreas Seppi in his opening main draw match, the 20-year-old American qualifier takes out 21st-seeded Isner in the second round with a 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 win.

AP AP
Paris Updated on: September 30, 2020 20:14 IST
john isner french open
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File photo of John Isner.

Sebastian Korda has now beaten two tour veterans in his first French Open.

After eliminating Andreas Seppi in his opening main draw match, the 20-year-old American qualifier took out 21st-seeded John Isner in the second round with a 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 win.

A former junior world No. 1 and winner of the boys title at the 2018 Australian Open — and the son of 1992 finalist Petr Korda — Korda broke Isner’s normally dominant serve five times.

The No. 213-ranked Korda will next face either Mikhail Kukushkin or qualifier Pedro Martinez on Friday.

Also, No. 27-seeded American Taylor Fritz reached the third round by serving 16 aces in a straight-set victory over Radu Albot.

