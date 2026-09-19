When and where to watch Davis Cup 2026 qualifier matches live in India?

The Davis Cup 2026 qualifier matches continue on September 20; it is worth noting that the Indian team’s campaign at the event ended after they faced South Korea in the second round. It is worth noting that the likes of Soonwoo Kwon and Heyon Chung took on Dhakshineshwar Suresh and Sumit Nagal, respectively, in the singles clash on day 1, with doubles action following on day 2.

While India won the first doubles clash, Nagal faced a defeat against Kwon, which saw India’s campaign at the qualifiers come to an end. However, despite India’s elimination from the qualifiers, round 2 of the qualifiers continues. It is worth noting that to witness live action at the Davis Cup 2026, fans can tune in to the VETO app.

On September 20th, the likes of Chile will be taking on Spain. Germany will be taking on Croatia, and Great Britain will be taking on Ecuador. The teams kick off their round 2 proceedings on September 19 and will follow it up with doubles action and two singles matches on September 20th. It could be interesting to see which sides come out on top and book their tickets to Bologna for the knockouts.

Davis Cup 2026 qualifier matches broadcast details

When are the Davis Cup 2026 qualifier matches?

The Davis Cup round 2 qualifier games began on September 18 and will finish on September 20, with three match-ups slated to finish on Sunday.

When are the Davis Cup 2026 qualifier matches beginning?

Chile vs. Spain is slated to begin at 8 PM with doubles action. Furthermore, the clash between Germany, Croatia and Great Britain and Ecuador will begin with doubles action at 3:30 PM IST.

Where are the Davis Cup 2026 qualifier matches held?

The Chile-Spain clash will be held at the Parque Deportivo Estadio Nacional, Court Central Anita Lizana, Santiago de Chile. The Germany-Croatia clash will be held at the Heristo Arena, Halle, Germany, with the Britain-Ecuador clash set to be held at the Copper Box Arena, London, Great Britain

When are the Davis Cup 2026 qualifier matches?

If you have a Smart TV, then you can download the VETO app directly from the app store on your Android TV, Fire TV Stick, or Apple TV.

When are the Davis Cup 2026 qualifier matches?

The live stream for Davis Cup 2026 matches will be available on VETO.

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India's Davis Cup campaign ends after Soonwoo Kwon beats Sumit Nagal in Seoul