Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Alexander Zverev unsure over US Open participation

World No.7 Alexander Zverev remains unsure over his participation at this season's US Open due to implications put forward by coronavirus pandemic in New York.

According to the German, wait and watch approach is the best policy currently and he said he will make a decision leading up to the tournament.

"I will see because the situation right now in the US is not that great, so I don't know what we will decide with my team," Zverev told Tennis Majors.

"I want to play tournaments, but I think the US right now is a little bit of a funny place."

"I think just see how it develops over the next few weeks, if the cases go up, how the travelling will be and if it will be safe.

"I might not to go there if I don't feel safe, my team doesn't feel safe. I'm still quite young but everybody that is involved with me maybe is a little bit older and they're in more danger than I am," he added.

The US Open is currently scheduled to be held according to its original schedule from August 31 with the Cincinnati Open being held at the Flushing Meadows before that from August 22.

Earlier, Australia tennis star Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the Grand Slam in New York citing COVID-19 issues in the city.

"Dear tennis, I will not be playing this year at the US Open. It hurts me at my core," Kyrgios said in a video posted on Twitter.

"But I'm sitting out for the people, for my Aussies, for the hundreds of thousands of Americans who have lost their lives, for all of you."

World No. 1 women's tennis player Ashleigh Barty has also pulled out of the US Open due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

