Monday, June 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Tennis News
  5. Tennis legend Boris Becker auctions trophies, souvenirs to pay off debts

Tennis legend Boris Becker auctions trophies, souvenirs to pay off debts

Boris Becker, who was declared bankrupt in 2017, will be auctioning 82 items, which include medals and cups.

IANS IANS
London Updated on: June 24, 2019 15:38 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Boris Becker, who was declared bankrupt in 2017, will be auctioning 82 items, which include medals and cups.

In a move to clear off a major chunk of his debt, bankrupt German tennis legend Boris Becker has decided to auction his trophies and personal souvenirs online from Monday.

Becker will conduct the online auction in association with British firm Wyles Hardy. According to reports, the tennis star is auctioning 82 items, which includes his medals, cups, watches and photographs. The sale will end on July 11, Wyles Hardy announced on its website.

Boris Becker was declared bankrupt in 2017. 

One of the trophies include a replica of a Challenge Cup, which was awarded to Becker after his Wimbledon wins, and the three-quarter size replica of the Renshaw Cup presented after he became the youngest ever Grand Slam singles champion. Meanwhile, Becker's Wimbledon finalist medal from 1990, when he was beaten by Swede Stefan Edbergis will also be up for grabs at the auction.

The 51-year-old was declared bankrupt in 2017 but reports suggest that even an auction will not help him get rid of his debt which is over millions of pounds. Becker, a six-time Grand Slam winner, won 49 titles and more than 20 million euros in prize money during his tennis career.

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Live Scorecard

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous Story2019 World Cup: We tried to stop Rabada from playing in the IPL, reveals Faf du Plessis Next Story2019 World Cup: South Africa's WC preparation hampered by IPL, says CSA official  