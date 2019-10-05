Sumit Nagal reaches semifinal of ATP Challenger Campinas

Saturday, October 05, 2019
     
India's ace tennis player Sumit Nagal reached the semifinals of the ATP Challenger Campinas as he registered a straight-set victory over 13th seed Cerundolo.

Campinas Published on: October 05, 2019 16:41 IST
India's Sumit Nagal sailed into the semifinals of the ATP Challenger Campinas with a hard-fought win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo here.

Nagal, placed at a career-best 135 right now, knocked out 13th seed Cerundolo 7-6 7-5 to book his second last-four appearance in two weeks.

Nagal had received a bye in the first round and then in the second round his opponent Gastao Elias of Portugal retired mid way in the first set. In the round of 16, the Indian beat Brazilian Orlando Luz 7-5 6-3.

The sixth seed Indian will now face Juan Pablo Ficovich of Argentina in the final.

Earlier this week, Nagal won his second title on the ATP Challenger Tour. He notched up a straight-set win over Argentina's Facundo Bognis to claim the Buenos Aires ATP Challenger clay court event.

