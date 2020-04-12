Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rogers Cup women's event postponed to 2021

The women's section of the Rogers Cup has been postponed to 2021, Tennis Canada and the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has said.

The event was scheduled to be held in Montreal from August 7-16 but had been under jeopardy since Quebec Province requested all sporting and cultural events be until August 31 be cancelled.

"As a result of the measures imposed by the Quebec government prohibiting holding events until August 31, 2020, the Coupe Rogers in Montreal will postpone their event to 2021," the WTA said in its statement on Saturday.

"As it currently stands, the WTA Tour is suspended through July 12. We will continue to work with our tournament partners in evaluating when we will be able to get back on the court. We do not foresee any further decisions until next month.

"The tournament which was scheduled to take place from August 7 to 16, 2020 is now postponed to August 6 to 15, 2021," said the tournament in its statement.

No details were given on the men's tournament, which is scheduled to take place from August 8 to 16 in Toronto.

The Rogers Cup is one of the key events in the buildup to the US Open, the only Grand Slam this year that is yet to announce a change of dates of any kind. While the Australian Open went through much before coronavirus took a global scale, the French Open had to be postponed to September and Wimbledon was cancelled for the first time since the Second World War.