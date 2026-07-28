Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka team up for US Open mixed doubles, Swiatek to partner with Ruud

New York:

Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka are set to join hands to enter the revamped US Open mixed doubles tournament. The Serbian-Belarusian pairing features among the first batch of teams announced for the event, which was redesigned last year to showcase marquee names. The competition is set to begin on August 25 in New York.

Several other top-ranked players have also committed to the tournament. Jack Draper is set to reunite with Jessica Pegula after the pair reached the semi-finals in 2025, while Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud will renew their partnership after finishing runners-up in the previous edition.

The initial entry list also includes Japan's Naomi Osaka and Kei Nishikori, American Taylor Fritz alongside Elena Rybakina, and Russian duo Mirra Andreeva and Andrey Rublev.

The participation of Sabalenka, Swiatek and Pegula is notable after suggestions that some of the sport's biggest names could stay away from the tournament as part of a broader push by players seeking a greater share of Grand Slam revenue. All three, despite playing prominent roles in that collective effort, have signed up for the mixed doubles event.

Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner yet to sign up

Two of the biggest names in men's tennis are missing from the entries announced so far. Carlos Alcaraz has not registered as he continues his recovery from a wrist injury. The Spaniard partnered Emma Raducanu at Flushing Meadows last year, but his return to competition remains uncertain.

Jannik Sinner is also absent from the list. The Wimbledon champion has already withdrawn from the upcoming Canadian Open to prioritise his health and will not feature in the mixed doubles unless circumstances change.

Serena Williams has likewise not appeared among the first confirmed entries. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion returned to competition at Wimbledon last month but later suffered a knee injury that ruled her out of a planned doubles appearance with her sister Venus. However, organisers have not closed the door on her participation, with the current announcement not representing the final tournament field.

The final draw will take shape after the entry window closes on 17 August. Six teams with the highest combined singles rankings will receive direct entry into the main draw. Tournament organisers will distribute eight wildcard places, while the remaining two berths will be decided through an eight-team qualifying event on 24 August.

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