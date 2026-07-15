Carlos Alcaraz to miss Canada Open too, what's his injury status after missing French Open, Wimbledon?

New Delhi:

Carlos Alcaraz is closing in on a return to the ATP Tour after months away from competition. The seven-time Grand Slam winner missed the Roland Garros, Wimbledon, alongside several ATM tours on the tennis calendar, due to a wrist injury he suffered in April during Barcelona Open, but as per reports, he is close to regaining full fitness and could be back in action before the US Open.

Renowned sports physician Angel Ruiz-Cotorro recently evaluated his wrist and according to reports, the assessment produced encouraging results. Alcaraz's medical team is also satisfied with the progress of his rehabilitation. The report said his wrist is now healthy and fully recovered and medical clearance is expected in the near future as his intensity in training continues to increase.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz's absence from the entry list for the Canadian Open in Montreal had raised fresh questions about his recovery. However, reports from Spain have maintained that skipping the tournament was part of a planned rehabilitation strategy rather than the result of any setback. The decision is understood to have been made to ensure he resumes competition only when fully prepared.

During his recovery, Alcaraz has also offered supporters regular glimpses of his practice sessions through training videos, providing reassurance that his return remains on schedule.

Alcaraz can return in Cincinnati Masters

Attention has now shifted to the Cincinnati Masters, where Alcaraz is expected to make his competitive comeback if the final stages of his recovery continue without complications. The ATP Masters 1000 event in Ohio is being targeted as the ideal opportunity to regain match sharpness before the year's final Grand Slam in New York.

Notably, the timing carries additional significance because Alcaraz enters Cincinnati as the reigning champion after winning the title there last season. A return at that event would allow him to defend valuable ranking points while also building momentum ahead of the US Open.

Alcaraz started the year by lifting Australian Open. He defeated Novak Djokovic in the summit clash to become a career Grand Slam winner. The 23-year-old eventually picked up the injury in Barcelona and has been out of action since.

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